Multnomah County is the site of a greatly disproportionate share of deaths of homeless people in Oregon, according to new state data released this week. Of the 207 deaths that occurred from January through June of this year, 35% were in Portland and the rest of Multnomah County, even though county residents only account for 19% of Oregon’s population.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO