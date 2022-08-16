ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kptv.com

Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auborn by aircraft

AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on...
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Oregon Man Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Casino Robbery And Officer-Involved-Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
PORTLAND, OR
kwsn.com

Oregon Meth Dealer sentenced for bringing drugs to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Oregon Drug dealer bringing meth to South Dakota has learned his fate. A Wilsonville, Oregon, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on August 15. Leonardo Vazquez, Jr., age 22,was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
