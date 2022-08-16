Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
yaktrinews.com
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
A late-night shooting in Northeast Portland sent one person to the hospital on Thursday, authorities said.
Guns seized after teens flee, crash vehicle in NE Portland
Three suspects, including two 17-year-olds, were detained on Thursday after crashing their vehicle and fleeing from officers in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 shot after reported attack on officer near Hillsboro Police Department
Authorities are investigating after police say an officer was involved in a shooting near the Hillsboro Police Department Friday afternoon.
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla County man charged in shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore.- Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, from Umatilla County, Oregon was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on August 17. Vigil made his first appearance in federal court on Friday in Portland where we was detained until further court proceedings. The Federal Bureau of...
kptv.com
Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auborn by aircraft
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on...
KXL
Oregon Man Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Casino Robbery And Officer-Involved-Shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Serial purse-snatcher suspected in over 40 cases arrested in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A serial purse-snatcher involved in over 40 cases has been arrested in Clackamas and there may be more victims, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began nearly a year ago. The sheriff’s office said the suspect would target single women loading groceries...
kwsn.com
Oregon Meth Dealer sentenced for bringing drugs to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Oregon Drug dealer bringing meth to South Dakota has learned his fate. A Wilsonville, Oregon, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on August 15. Leonardo Vazquez, Jr., age 22,was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
Officials: Serial purse-snatcher arrested after more than 40 thefts in Clackamas
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected serial purse-snatcher who is accused of stealing pursues from over 40 women over the last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Oregon state rep. arrested for disorderly conduct at Clackamas County Fair
CANBY Ore. (KPTV) - A Republican state legislator was arrested this week at the Clackamas County fair and charged with disorderly conduct. The Willamette Week reported Thursday that Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was arrested Wednesday night. Hieb told the news outlet that he lit a cigarette near the exit and...
‘Only kidding’: Man arrested after allegedly claiming to have murder warrant
A man who falsely claimed he was wanted for murder was arrested Thursday after police say he was seen smoking a fentanyl pill in Northwest Portland.
Oregon homeless deaths disproportionately occur in Multnomah County
Multnomah County is the site of a greatly disproportionate share of deaths of homeless people in Oregon, according to new state data released this week. Of the 207 deaths that occurred from January through June of this year, 35% were in Portland and the rest of Multnomah County, even though county residents only account for 19% of Oregon’s population.
Rocky Butte neighbors say city-installed gates do little for crime
Neighbors who live by Rocky Butte say their street, Rocky Butte Lane, is experiencing issues after the Portland Bureau of Transportation installed gates at the park.
WWEEK
Member of Russian Ransomware Gang Responsible for Laundering $70 Million Is Jailed in Portland
A Russian member of a cryptocurrency laundering ring is now in jail in downtown Portland. The money was collected from ransomware victims in Oregon and around the globe, federal prosecutors say. Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 29, was arrested by the FBI after being extradited from the Netherlands earlier this week. He...
Police describe officers firing at man who pointed gun, took hostage before surrendering
A wanted man pointed a gun at pursuing police officers Tuesday evening, and the officers fired at him as he ran into a Southeast Portland auto-repair shop, where two bystanders dodged a barrage of bullets flying around them, according to witness accounts and court papers filed Friday. The court documents...
Police: Wanted man arrested after Portland officers fire weapons
A 49-year-old wanted man is in custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at Portland police, prompting them to fire their weapons on Tuesday night, according to officials.
Laurelhurst Park homeless campers return hours after city sweeps camp
Neighbors near Portland's Laurelhurst Park say a homeless camp is back just hours after the city removed it on Thursday.
Comments / 2