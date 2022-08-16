Read full article on original website
Crist and Fried talk environmental policies
ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to the environment, Florida’s leading democratic candidates for governor have similar plans. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried’s environmental plans intersect in certain areas. Crist was endorsed by Florida Conservation Voters on Thursday. Nikki says that if she's elected, she would declare...
Trio of suits target Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday by college professors and students claiming it is unconstitutional. What You Need To Know. Three lawsuits...
Latinas en Marcha voting summit held in Orlando
With only a few more days until the primary election in Florida, a push for voter turnout continues to increase. Andrea Mercado is the Executive Director of Florida Rising. She is proud of the Latinas en Marcha's goal of getting out the vote. Organizers want to inspire women to make...
Lawsuit filed to block Orange County rent-control proposal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Realtors and landlords filed a lawsuit to stop an Orange County rent-control proposal from being added to the November ballot. Florida Realtors and the Florida Apartment Association filed a lawsuit. Scroll down to read the complete lawsuit. On Aug. 9, Orange County Commissioners narrowly agreed...
20 arrested, accused of election fraud, Gov. DeSantis says in Broward Co.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday in Broward County that 20 people across the state have been arrested and charged with election fraud. "This is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida," DeSantis said, adding it was punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.
Grand jury wants school board members removed over massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.
CDC: 'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak infects 29 in Ohio, Michigan
OHIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak has infected 29 people between Ohio and Michigan, and at least nine people have been hospitalized, as of Thursday. No deaths have been reported. The CDC said 15 of the sickened individuals are from...
Photo Essay: How New York farm breweries are getting a boost
With the $3 billion-a-year craft beer boom in New York, hop growers – and farm breweries – are seeing a boost as the state continues to incentivize locally grown ingredients. Madison County’s Critz Farms, owned and operated by Matthew and Juanita Critz, is one such farm brewery, producing...
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
Plenty on tap as craft beer industry grows in New York
In Cooperstown, there sits one of the longest running and busiest craft breweries in the state: Brewery Ommegang. “At our highest, we could pump out 10,000 bottles a day, and they were doing it five days a week, so 50,000 bottles is a good number,” said Ommegang Head Brewer Justin Lottridge.
