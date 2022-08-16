ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Livestock auction at MontanaFair set for Saturday, August 20

By Melanie Willardson
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. - The livestock auction for MontanaFair is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 in the Expo Center of MetraPark.

Yellowstone County Extension Agent Roni Baker said you can also participate in the auction by going to northernlivestockvideo.com .

Seventeen-year-old Tucker Adkins is showing a steer, two pigs and two sheep at the fair. He goes to other shows throughout the year, but said MontanaFair is the big show.

"At the end of the year, this is the final pay-off for us," Adkins said. "This is the big show. We get to show off our project to the public; show it off to each other. At the end of the week, it's the sale. And, for some, that's where the project ends. But, for me, that's kind of where it starts. Because I breed my sheep right after Fair."

Baker said there are some animals you may not expect at the livestock show, like snakes and hamsters. She said the show also includes non-livestock projects, like welding and woodworking. There is a silent auction for those projects at the Expo.

Baker said you can learn more about participating in 4-H by going here or calling (406) 256-2828.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Industry
Local
Montana Business
Billings, MT
Business
Yellowstone County, MT
Business
Billings, MT
Industry
Local
Montana Industry
City
Billings, MT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy