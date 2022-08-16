Read full article on original website
David Westbrook
David Westbrook was born on December 23, 1946 to Ted and Katherine Westbrook in Denison, Texas on an icy cold snowy day. He passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday night, August 13, 2022. He graduated from Denison High School and continued his education at SOSU. He was a...
Peggi Jean Escue
Peggi Jean Escue, 70, of Colbert, Okla., passed away peacefully at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Peggi was born on August 28, 1951 in Tulsa, Okla., to Fletcher Henry Barnes and Wilma Girdner Barnes. She was a high school graduate and a homemaker, caring...
Matthew Williams
Matthew Williams of Durant, Okla., passed away August 14, 2022, at the age of 41. He was born November 14, 1980, in Indio, Calif., to Mickey Williams and Cheryll (Ashworth) Williams. Matthew worked for the Street Department of Durant, Okla. His loves in life were God, family, music, and long...
Southeastern senior earns NASA recognition
DURANT – Helena Guidry, a mathematics education major from Lewisville, Texas, was recently named Educator of the Year by the NASA OKSG (Oklahoma Space Grant) Stellar (STEM Teachers Experience Linking Learners to Aerospace Research). Guidry is a senior at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a graduate of Hebron High...
Southeastern professor to offer presentation at Texoma Audubon Society
DURANT – Dr. Doug Wood, a biological sciences professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, will be making a presentation on the birds of Costa Rica at an upcoming meeting of the Texoma Audubon Society. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., in...
