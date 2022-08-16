Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
Spirit of Survival Race for 2022 Has Been Cancelled
It was sad news for sure. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma made the announcement this week that the annual Spirit of Survival will not be happening this year. Of all of the cancellations caused directly or indirectly by the wicked COVID pandemic, this one hits the hardest. I was privileged for the past few Spirit of Survival races to serve as the race emcee and to put it mildly, it changed my life.
poncacitynow.com
Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
Do You Agree With the City of Lawton Moving Halloween to Saturday? [POLL]
Earlier this week the City of Lawton announced the official Trick or Treating date and times for 2022. Since All Hallows Eve falls on a Monday this year the city decided to move the celebration and traditions to the Saturday (10-29-22) before Halloween. It's caused quite a bit of controversy and complaints among citizens.
Every Question You’ve Wanted To Ask About Braum’s
California has In&Out, Texas used to have Whataburger, but Oklahoma has always had Braum's. Even though the original 1/3lb burger is gone and terribly missed, it remains one of the standouts in the veritable fast-food metropolis of Lawton for one main reason... the ice cream. You're more than welcome to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Duncan Brewery Is Hosting A Beer Olympics This Year
It was only yesterday that you and I were talking about Oklahoma's biggest, best, and nationally ranked Tulsa Oktoberfest... but since there's no telling how much Brandon's gasoline will be by then, people are looking to get their celebrations on a little closer to home. While the Fort Sill and...
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
KOCO
Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Oklahoma City Spark names Amber Flores as head coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — The new professional softball team coming to Oklahoma City now has a head coach. The Oklahoma City Spark has tabbed Amber Flores, who coaches at Seminole State University and was a standout at OU, will lead the team during its inaugural season in June 2023. Flores...
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?
In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
Lawton Council Sours On Elmer Thomas Park Sports Complex
For the last few months, the question at hand has been "Is the city council going to approve the sports complex project?" It was uncertain since it's been a somewhat unpopular idea given the status of roads and infrastructure in Lawton, but that question has now changed. It's no longer...
KOCO
Help arrives for Norman newspaper icon
NORMAN, Okla. — Calvin Steves has sold papers in Norman for more than four decades. Time and time again, the community shows love and support for him. When his car broke down recently, it didn’t take long before there was a solution. “The chain of command in Norman...
KOCO
Volunteer firefighter killed while racing motorcycle in Harrah
HARRAH, Okla. — An Oklahoma volunteer firefighter died while racing his motorcycle late Thursday night in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the firefighter was racing another motorcycle when he crashed on U.S. Highway 62 at Pottawatomie Road. He was later pronounced dead. The Oklahoma...
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0