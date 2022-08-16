The Arkansas offense has made tremendous progress in the first two seasons under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. With an experienced offensive line, a returning quarterback in KJ Jefferson and intriguing options at skill positions, the Razorbacks will aim to build on their success this fall. According to Briles, the only real way to track that progress will be in the win-loss column.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO