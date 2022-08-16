Read full article on original website
The Arkansas offense has made tremendous progress in the first two seasons under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. With an experienced offensive line, a returning quarterback in KJ Jefferson and intriguing options at skill positions, the Razorbacks will aim to build on their success this fall. According to Briles, the only real way to track that progress will be in the win-loss column.
After entering the preseason as arguably Arkansas' biggest question mark on the offensive side of the ball, the wide receiver room has quickly emerged as one of the most pleasant surprises of fall camp so far for the Razorbacks. The Hogs have big shoes to fill with star wideout Treylon...
