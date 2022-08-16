ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years to life in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty of premeditated murder and attempted murder after shooting four of his classmates at Freeman High School in 2017, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. With credit for nearly five years served, Sharpe will be in prison for at...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Home, WA
KHQ Right Now

Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe speaks out to court for first time

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since his trial began, Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe sat in front of the courtroom to speak. Friday marked the final day of proceedings before Sharpe is handed his sentencing after pleading guilty in January to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Law enforcement searching for suspect after stabbing on Sprague

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was stabbed on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue on Aug. 16, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). SCSO said the victim, an adult man, called 911 at approximately 1:10 a.m. to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. During the attack, police said the suspect tried to stab the victim who fought back, but received a deep slash wound to his hand.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priest Lake#Sex Abuse#Docs#Violent Crime#The Spokesman Review
KHQ Right Now

Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
NINE MILE FALLS, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Hot temperatures through the weekend

One more day of triple digit temperatures in Spokane! Daytime high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s throughout the weekend. For the beginning of the work week, a system change will drop high temperatures into the low 90s. Spokane air quality is moderate this morning as is much of the region including the North Idaho Panhandle. It definitely still feels like August!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked. The...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Emergency rent assistance application portal will close Aug. 19

SPOKANE, Wash. - An emergency rent assistance application portal available to tenants and landlords in Spokane will close Aug. 19, after running out of funding. It received more than 500 applications after it reopened on Aug. 11. The portal is one of three such portals in the city. A portal...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Salvation Army Spokane gives out 4,000 free backpacks in annual event

SPOKANE, Wash. - Today the Salvation Army Spokane's 13th annual Backpacks For Kids event kicks off and they will be giving away 4,000 backpacks full of school supplies completely free. Based on their grade level, the children will be able to pick out their appropriate backpacks. There will also be...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

All evacuations lifted for Excelsior Fire, now 80% contained

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Excelsior Fire is now 80% contained and all evacuations have been lifted. Last Updated: August 18 at 10:45 p.m. Spokane County Fire District #3 (SCFD) has lifted the evacuation orders for the wildfire burning along SR-195 between Paradise and Hatch. SCFD said a Level 2 evacuation...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy