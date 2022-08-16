Read full article on original website
Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison
PULLMAN, Wash. - Serial rapist Kenneth Downing was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, according to a press release from the Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The release said Downing will not be eligible for parole for almost 24 years. In July, Downing pleaded guilty to four counts of...
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
The Lake City High School teacher accused of "inappropriate" relationship with a former student has posted $100,000 bail. He turned himself in to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years to life in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty of premeditated murder and attempted murder after shooting four of his classmates at Freeman High School in 2017, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. With credit for nearly five years served, Sharpe will be in prison for at...
Spokane County Sheriff's Office: Suspect physically placed in handcuffs after resisting arrest
A suspect, wanted on Assault 4 (DV) and Obstructing charges, failed to follow numerous commands and physically resisted arrest as the lone Deputy tried to take him into custody. After requesting emergency assistance, the suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs once additional help arrived. On August 18, 2022, at approximately...
Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe speaks out to court for first time
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since his trial began, Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe sat in front of the courtroom to speak. Friday marked the final day of proceedings before Sharpe is handed his sentencing after pleading guilty in January to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
Lead investigator testifies in trial of former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash
Former Spokane Police Department officer Nathan Nash, charged with raping two women while on duty, appeared in court for the second day of his trial Aug. 18. The trial is expected to continue for two weeks.
Law enforcement searching for suspect after stabbing on Sprague
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was stabbed on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue on Aug. 16, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). SCSO said the victim, an adult man, called 911 at approximately 1:10 a.m. to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. During the attack, police said the suspect tried to stab the victim who fought back, but received a deep slash wound to his hand.
SPD identifies suspect who fired shot near Riverfront park, call Crime Check if you see him
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has identified the suspect who fired a single shot near Riverfront Park earlier in the week as 25-year-old Matthew Brumfield. SPD is still searching for him. He's described as a white man, 6'5" and weighing 197 pounds. SPD said he could be...
Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County
POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
Hot temperatures through the weekend
One more day of triple digit temperatures in Spokane! Daytime high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s throughout the weekend. For the beginning of the work week, a system change will drop high temperatures into the low 90s. Spokane air quality is moderate this morning as is much of the region including the North Idaho Panhandle. It definitely still feels like August!
Whitman Fire District crews respond to wildfire near Ewan
Crews from all 13 fire districts in Whitman County responded to the Wagner Road Fire on Thursday. The Washington State Fire Marshal's office estimates the fire to be 800 acres and growing. Level 3 evacuations are in place.
30% of home damaged in fire near Chronicle Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 300-500 square foot home was damaged in a fire off 2nd avenue and Chronicle road on Wednesday. According to the Spokane Fire Department, most of the fire was to the side of the home and the attic. Nobody was home when the fire sparked. The...
Emergency rent assistance application portal will close Aug. 19
SPOKANE, Wash. - An emergency rent assistance application portal available to tenants and landlords in Spokane will close Aug. 19, after running out of funding. It received more than 500 applications after it reopened on Aug. 11. The portal is one of three such portals in the city. A portal...
Salvation Army Spokane gives out 4,000 free backpacks in annual event
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today the Salvation Army Spokane's 13th annual Backpacks For Kids event kicks off and they will be giving away 4,000 backpacks full of school supplies completely free. Based on their grade level, the children will be able to pick out their appropriate backpacks. There will also be...
Two working parents with opposing views speak out after local districts announce changed schedules
SPOKANE, Wash. - Recent schedule changes throughout local school districts, specifically Spokane Public Schools (SPS), are causing parents to speak out. “They need to have the time and resources to do their job,” Christa McCoy said. McCoy is a mom of two kids who attend schools in the area....
B-52 Bombers are in Spokane for the first time in more than a decade
Fairchild Air Force Base is hosting four B-52 Bombers until Aug. 19. It's the first time the bombers have been in Spokane in more than a decade. They're visiting the base to perform ACE exercises, which are meant to improve performance in contested environments.
All evacuations lifted for Excelsior Fire, now 80% contained
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Excelsior Fire is now 80% contained and all evacuations have been lifted. Last Updated: August 18 at 10:45 p.m. Spokane County Fire District #3 (SCFD) has lifted the evacuation orders for the wildfire burning along SR-195 between Paradise and Hatch. SCFD said a Level 2 evacuation...
