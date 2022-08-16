Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Kenya’s Presidential Election Battle Moves to Supreme Court
Kenya's former prime minister Raila Odinga is challenging the validity of the results of a closely fought election that saw his rival William Ruto declared president-elect. As the battle moves to Kenya's Supreme Court, political and legal experts weigh in on Odinga's claims of voter fraud. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Some of the video by Amos Wangwa.
Voice of America
Rebel Leader Erdimi Returns to Chad After Decade in Exile
Nairobi, Kenya — Exiled Chadian rebel leader Timan Erdimi has returned to the country after a decade in exile in Qatar for talks aiming to pave the way for democratic elections. But boycotts by rebel and opposition groups remain major hurdles. Erdimi, now 67, returned Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s...
Voice of America
Nigerian President Marks Humanitarian Day in War-Impacted Borno State
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has formally opened resettlement houses for people internally displaced by the 13-year conflict with Islamist militants in the country's northeast. Buhari's visit Thursday to Borno state, the epicenter of Nigeria's Islamist insurgency, was part of activities to commemorate the U.N.-declared World Humanitarian...
Voice of America
India Won’t Give Homes to Rohingya Refugees, after Hindu Right Wing Protests
The Indian government has revoked a plan to give free residential housing to Rohingya Muslim refugees in New Delhi following protests by the right-wing Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad [VHP], which called the refugee community “infiltrators.”. India’s Housing and Urban Affairs minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said Wednesday the government...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Nigeria to Revoke Licenses of 52 Media Outlets
Nigeria’s broadcasting regulator on Friday announced it will revoke the licenses of 52 media organizations over unpaid fees, in a move the country’s journalist union says is “ill advised.”. The head of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mallam Balarabe Illelah, announced the decision Friday at a news...
Voice of America
Nigeria Activists Concerned as Secular Court Upholds Islamic Court Trial for Blasphemy
Abuja, Nigeria — Supporters of free speech in Nigeria are expressing concern after a federal court ruled this week that a singer appealing his death sentence for blasphemy must have his case retried in a Shariah court. Yahaya Aminu Sharif's lawyer argued his case should be tried in a...
Voice of America
New Law in Vietnam Brings Fines for Recording in Court Without Permission
A new regulation around the coverage of court proceedings could further stifle press freedoms in Vietnam, journalists say. Under the regulation — known as the Ordinance on Sanctions of Administrative Violations for obstructing procedural activities —journalists who record video or audio of a trial without the consent of the presiding judge risk being fined up to 15 million Vietnamese dong ($640).
Voice of America
Ethiopia Calls WHO Chief's Comments on Tigray ‘Unethical’
Ethiopia’s government is criticizing a statement by the leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. On Wednesday, the WHO director-general said the crisis in the Ethiopia’s Tigray area is “the worst disaster on Earth.” He suggested that world leaders might be ignoring the situation because of Tigrayans’ “skin color.”
Voice of America
Germany Treating Afghan, Ukrainian Refugees Differently, Afghans Say
Some newly arrived Afghans in Germany are complaining they feel forgotten as Ukrainian refugees enter the country. VOA’s Helay Asad has the story, narrated by Roshan Noorzai.
Voice of America
Tension Grows Between Government, Catholic Church in Nicaragua
A conflict is worsening between Nicaragua’s government and the country’s Roman Catholic Church. The government recently closed seven of the Church’s radio stations. It also began investigating Church official Rolando Álvarez who has criticized Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Ortega accuses the man of stirring up violence...
Voice of America
More than 200 US Officials Urge Biden to Meet Refugees Goals
More than 200 state and local officials from 40 U.S. states and one territory have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to meet his goals for resettling international refugees in the United States. The letter was drafted by the Refugee Advocacy Lab, a nonprofit humanitarian group,...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Strengthens Hostage Policy
Hostage negotiations are a delicate test in diplomacy and are handled at the highest levels of the American government. The Biden administration recently clarified its stance on this issue — but does this come in time for the release of several high-profile hostages held overseas? VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.
Voice of America
Three Liberian Government Officials Suspended Following US Sanctions
DAKAR, SENEGAL — Liberian President George Weah suspended three officials Tuesday after the U.S. government announced sanctions on them for public corruption. The officials include the president’s chief of staff, the country’s chief prosecutor, and the managing director of Liberia’s National Port Authority. The suspensions were...
Voice of America
High-Profile Visits Aid Beijing Propaganda, Experts Say
Washington, D.C. — Dubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "a selfish child" whose visit to Taiwan was destined to be "torn up by history," China's state media generated dozens of articles on a U.S. politician who has been criticizing Beijing for more than 30 years. Coverage of the early August...
Voice of America
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 14–20
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Venezuelan Immigrant: 'I Regret Having Come to the United States':. After walking for four months across nearly half a continent, a pregnant Venezuelan citizen says she regrets...
Voice of America
Work Program Helps Migrants in Mexico Who Seek Asylum in US
Haitian and Central American migrants in Mexico are getting the chance to join a pilot work program in that country as they wait to be granted asylum so they can enter the United States. Victor Hugo Castillo reports from McAllen, Texas.
Voice of America
VOA Interview: US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
VOA Ukrainian Service's Iuliia Iarmolenko sits down with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss how the war in Ukraine has affected European energy security. Camera: Kostyantyn Golubchuk.
Voice of America
Disputed Western Tigray Could Play Critical Role in Ethiopia Peace Talks
The disputed Ethiopian area of Western Tigray is expected to be a sticking point in talks aimed at ending a nearly two-year civil war. Amhara regional leaders say it must be returned to them for talks to move forward. Henry Wilkins reports from Adi Ramets.
Voice of America
Amid China Tensions, Taiwanese Seek First Aid, Military Training
Taipei, Taiwan — On a weekday afternoon in August, dozens of Taipei residents sit on the floor in a church basement, learning to pack wounds and apply bandages as part of a first aid course that has become more urgent as China intensifies its threats against Taiwan. “With the...
Voice of America
Proper Adjectives, Part 1
Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will answer a question from Gustavo in Brazil about using proper adjectives to describe someone. Hello, my name is Gustavo, from Brazil. I have been learning English with you for many years. Thank you for all of the stories!. I have a...
