Wedding bells ring in new 'Star Wars' novel 'The Princess and the Scoundrel' (exclusive)

Romance is in the air in our favorite legendary galaxy far, far away.

Cupid's arrow has connected with the unlikely pair of Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa in the aftermath of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." Sure, we all know the two lovebirds get hitched and eventually have a misguided son named Ben who becomes the power-crazed Kylo Ren , but how did it all happen?

Landing on Aug. 16, 2022 from Random House Worlds and written by author Beth Revis, "The Princess and the Scoundrel" unfolds as the Ewok's victory celebration at Endor fades and the Empire comes tumbling down.

Related: Star Wars movies in chronological order

Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel: was $28.99 now $20.29 at Amazon

Who doesn't love a space romance? You can finally see how Princess Leia and Han Solo tied the knot in a galaxy far, far away and save 30% in this Amazon deal now. View Deal

It's a fresh start for the galaxy and the Rebel Alliance that so valiantly fought against Imperial control and tyranny. This is a brave new world for Han and Leia and a bright future of freedom that they hoped to explore together, for better and for worse.

Here's the official synopsis for "The Princess and the Scoundrel:"

"The Death Star is destroyed. Darth Vader is dead. The Empire is desolate. But on the forest moon of Endor, among the chaos of a changing galaxy, time stands still for a princess and her scoundrel.

After being frozen in carbonite, then risking everything for the Rebellion, Han is eager to stop living his life for other people. He and Leia have earned their future together, a thousand times over. And when he proposes to Leia, it's the first time in a long time he's had a good feeling about this. For Leia, a lifetime of fighting doesn’t seem truly over. There is work still to do, penance to pay for the dark secret that she now knows runs through her veins. Her brother, Luke, is offering her that chance — one that comes with family and the promise of the Force. But when Han asks her to marry him, Leia finds her answer immediately on her lips ... Yes.

Yet happily ever after doesn't come easily. As soon as Han and Leia depart their idyllic ceremony for their honeymoon, they find themselves on the grandest and most glamorous stage of all: the Halcyon, a luxury vessel on a very public journey to the most wondrous worlds in the galaxy. Their marriage, and the peace and prosperity it represents, are a lightning rod for all — including Imperial remnants still clinging to power.

Facing their most desperate hour, the soldiers of the Empire have dispersed across the galaxy, retrenching on isolated planets vulnerable to their influence. As the Halcyon travels from world to world, one thing becomes abundantly clear: The war is not over. But as danger draws closer, Han and Leia find that they fight their best battles not alone, but as husband and wife."

Han and Leia sharing an Endor moment in Return of the Jedi (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Space.com connected with bestselling author Beth Revis to hear more about this starry-eyed " Star Wars " wedding and adventurous honeymoon, why opposites attract, and what wedding gifts might be appropriate! Save us some wedding cake!

Space.com: Can you take us on a quick tour of this love-fueled plot and why this tale should appeal to "Star Wars" fans?

Beth Revis: The smoke from the fires during the party after the Battle of Endor has not yet faded when Han and Leia decide to seize the moment of peace to celebrate love. While they are both keenly aware that the war against the Empire is not yet over, they stake their claim to joy and get married. Leia may default to politics even on her own honeymoon and Han finds trouble no matter where he goes, but they learn that they're better together, especially when they discover some Imperials who don't believe the war is over. This is definitely a kissing book — but there's also a space battle, new ships to explore, plenty of explosions and even more bantering.

Author Beth Revis (Image credit: Random House World)

Space.com: In your opinion, what makes Han and Leia such a suitable match?

Revis: I love that they're not perfect — they're real. The movies make it clear that they each have positive and negative attributes, but they bring out the best in each other, and they make an impossible love story real.

Space.com: If invited to Han and Leia’s wedding, what gift would you bring?

Revis: I don't think Leia cares too much about material things, but she loves her home, so I'd collect holo recordings of survivors and refugees from Alderaan as they recount their favorite memories of the planet. That sounds sad for a wedding, but I think she'd appreciate it. If I could go to the wedding with all the knowledge from all the movies of Star Wars, I'd also bring her something from Naboo — perhaps some cloth from one of Padme's dresses — and trust that she would figure out its significance in time.

As for Han ... I'd slip Chewie some credits to get repairs done to the Millennium Falcon, and then we'd all pretend that I hadn't done that because everyone knows the Falcon is perfect and never needs repairs.

Cover art for 'Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel' (Image credit: Random House World)

Space.com: What was the most fun about writing this romantic "Star Wars" novel?

Revis: The bantering! What made this story so much fun to write was reading lines out loud with my husband, having him take on Han's role while I read for Leia, and testing out all the dialogue to make sure it sounded right. I loved every word of this book, though, truly. "Return of the Jedi" is my favorite movie, so going on Endor?

Writing the Halcyon was great fun, especially coming up with scenes that took place beyond the public reach, making the ship feel real. And inventing my own world for Han and Leia to explore, a contrast to Hoth as well as a celebration of art? This book is my dream come true!

For more "Star Wars" literature, check out our rundown of the best Star Wars books ! You can also get more gift ideas with our best Star Wars deals guide.

"Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel" arrives on Aug. 16, 2022.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.