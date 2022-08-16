ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama

Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Academy Routs Holy Spirit Early in First Game Back

Tuscaloosa, AL -- The Holy Spirit Saints (0-1) traveled to face the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (1-0) Friday night to kickoff the 2022 season of Alabama high school football. Tuscaloosa Academy got out to an early lead and were up 35-0 at the half, but after a few big plays from Holy Spirit, the final score resulted in a 45-12 victory for the Knights.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Brent Venables discusses the aftermath of Lincoln Riley's departure

With the 2022 season right around the corner, the wounds from the breakup between Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley are as close to mended as they’re going to get. Hiring Brent Venables to take over in Norman definitely helped, but Oklahoma and Riley are ready to get their years rolling without the other. For Venables, he says he has seen little to no hard feelings from the Sooners to this point.
NORMAN, OK
Larry Brown Sports

CFP considering making a drastic move

The group that controls the College Football Playoff is considering taking a drastic step. College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers met virtually on Monday, according to ESPN. 11 college presidents and chancellors make up the CFP’s Board of Managers. One of the topics of discussion during that meeting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tuscaloosa Thread

16 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Richard Mullaney

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama takes the field in only 16 days, so let's look back at Crimson Tide wideout Richard Mullaney. Richard Mullaney...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Game of the Week preview: Saraland at Daphne

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football is back! The first week of games kicks off Friday evening at 7 PM. The WKRG Sports team will have coverage from more than a dozen games along the Gulf Coast. Our opening week Game of the Week is Saraland at Daphne. The non-region matchup features two traditional […]
DAPHNE, AL
