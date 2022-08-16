Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed
It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
wonderwall.com
Wendy Williams insists she's married as her rep claims she's just in the early stages of a new relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July and early August 2022, starting with this head-scratcher… Are congratulations in order? It depends on who you ask! On Aug. 2, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee claimed that Wendy Williams recently told him she secretly married an NYPD officer named Henry. "She says, 'I'm married.' I'm like, 'What?' She's like, 'I got married.' I'm like, 'You got married when?' And she's like, 'I got married last week,'" he recalled. Wendy's representative then insisted to Us Weekly that the iconic radio host is "not married" but rather in the "really, really early stages" of a new relationship with a police officer. "She needs to take [the relationship] day by day. I can't control her," he said, adding that Wendy "wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching [her new] podcast." The rep also told Page Six that Wendy is "excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation." But Wendy later doubled down on her marriage claims, telling Hollywood Unlocked, "I'm married! I don't care who knows it." She then alleged that her rep lied about her relationship status because he "sees no point in me getting married."
Allure
Bella Hadid Nailed One of the Year's Biggest Hair Trends Like It Was Nothing
Leave it to Bella Hadid to nail one of the summer's biggest hair trends like it's NBD. The model, who loves experimenting with trends from the past and present, posted her take on the TikTok-approved pony braid to Instagram Stories, where she posted a snapshot of herself riding in the backseat of a car. In the selfie, Hadid poses in minimal makeup (or maybe none at all) to show some love for her friend Hailey Bieber's brand, Rhode — but it's her braided pony we can't stop thinking about. (Well, OK, her flawless skin and pale bleached brows are great, too.)
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Little Black Cardigan Dress Is the Epitome of Late Summer Dressing
Hailey Bieber once again proved she's always three steps ahead of the curve by breaking out what might just be our new late summer uniform. On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out with husband Justin Bieber, and her trendy take on an LBD was a masterclass in dressing for seasonal transitions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’
Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Justin Sylvester says he wasn’t pushing Jenna Bush Hager away
Setting the record straight. Justin Sylvester took to Instagram to clarify the viral moment where he seemingly pushed Jenna Bush Hager away on Wednesday’s episode of the “Today” show. “People thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not the truth,” the TV personality said while getting a facial Friday. “What we were doing was we were both flirting. … well, I was flirting with the chef because he was so cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef.” Sylvester went on to praise Bush Hager saying,...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet’s Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of His Fitness Journey
Showing off! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet is known for his disastrous relationship with his wife Elizabeth Potthast’s family, but the Moldova native isn’t shy about sharing his major weight loss transformation. The future dad of two tied the knot with the Florida...
People
Why Nicola Peltz Didn't Wear a Victoria Beckham Wedding Dress Despite 'Really' Wanting To
When Nicola Peltz Beckham walked down the aisle in April to marry Brooklyn Beckham, she did so in custom Valentino Haute Couture. She did not wear a dress created by her now mother-in-law, fashion designer Victoria Beckham. This detail seemed curious at the time, sparking Internet rumors at the time...
Lizzo Recreates Her 'Truth Hurts' Wedding Look for New '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)' Music Video
Lizzo is serving up some déjà vu in the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." The 34-year-old singer dropped the video for the clip on Monday. It begins with Lizzo recreating the wedding scene from her 2017 "Truth Hurts" video, down to the same wedding dress and everything.
Beyonce debuts remix of Madonna's 'Vogue' honoring Black icons
Beyoncé honors Black female icons in a new remix of “Break My Soul,” which reimagines Madonna’s “Vogue.”
In Style
Emma Watson's New Prada Campaign Features a Shaggy Pixie Cut
Italian fashion powerhouse Prada is adding to its stable of celebrity ambassadors. After Jake Gyllenhaal joined the brand for its Luna Rossa fragrance, Prada announced today that Emma Watson, star of the Harry Potter films and Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, would front a new feminine fragrance set to be released later this month. And while that news is enough to get the fashion world buzzing, Watson's promotional photos for the news included a different kind of buzz: she showed off a new short pixie cut.
Kendall Jenner Brings Us Back To The 2000s In A Tiny White Tank And Denim Micro Mini—She's Got Legs For Days!
Kendall Jenner just gave us major early aughts flashbacks in her latest Y2K-inspired get-up: a classic graphic-tank-and-denim-mini-skirt combo!. The supermodel, 26, shared photos from her recent trip to Wyoming with her 254 million Instagram followers, and included a snap of herself rocking a white tank top with the words: ‘J’adore Cowboys’ printed on it, along with a light wash, low-waisted denim mini skirt with a sultry, thigh-skimming, fraying hemline.
Comments / 0