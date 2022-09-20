Queen Sugar season 7: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the Ava DuVernay drama

It’s hard to believe that Queen Sugar has entered its final chapter. For the past few years, viewers have fallen in love with the show for its relatable family dynamics, its navigation of Black culture (particularly in the south) and its ability to interweave at times divisive topics into the fabric of a very well-written drama.

Reflecting on the past seven seasons of the show, series creator Ava DuVernay had this to say in a statement shared on Oprah Daily :

"To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career, and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless."

With that, here’s everything we know about Queen Sugar season 7.

Queen Sugar season 7 has officially kicked off, and the episodes are as captivating as ever in the show's final season. If you haven't yet started watching the new episodes, you can catch up now on demand via the OWN TV app.

Episode 3 titled "Slowly and Irregularly" airs on Tuesday, September 20, at 8 pm ET/PT. Here is the episode synopsis:

"The farmers support Parthena and develop a plan, Nova organizes a ring shout and someone from Billie's past makes an unexpected visit. Plus, Micah continues to explore NFTs, Violet has a new business plan and Darla and Rah navigate a rough patch."

Queen Sugar season 7 cast

Darla leaning on Ralph Angel in Queen Sugar (Image credit: OWN )

Most of the major players of the Bordelon family (and extended family) are back for season 7. Given each of the characters had a lot going on in their TV lives, this is good news for fans needing to see some type of "closure" for each of them. Here is the list of actors that make up the ensemble cast.

Rutina Wesley ( True Blood , Outsiders ) as Nova Bordelon

Kofi Siriboe ( Insecure , Girls Trip ) as Ralph Angel Bordelon

Nicholas L. Ashe ( Custody , Are We There Yet? ) as Micah West

Bianca Lawson ( Save the Last Dance , Vampire Diaries ) as Darla Sutton

Tina Lifford ( Scanda l, The Rookie ) as Violet Bordelon

Omar J. Dorsey ( When They See Us , Genius ) as Hollywood Desonier

Henry G. Sanders ( DMZ , Selma ) as Prosper Denton

Ethan Hutchinson ( Secrets of Sulphur Springs , The Tragedy of Macbeth ) as Blue Bordelon

On a special note, Dawn-Lyen Gardner ( God Friended Me , Luke Cage ) who plays Charlotte "Charley" Bordelon West will not be a part of season 7 as a series regular as reported in Variety . However, she will be featured in some capacity.

Additionally, viewers should expect to see a lot more of Tammy Townsend ( K.C. Undercover , Lincoln Heights) who stars as Billie Denton in this final season. By the looks of things, she'll be playing a pretty big role in the fight alongside Ralph Angel for farmers' rights.

Queen Sugar season 7 plot

Based on the season 6 finale there are a number of storylines to explore in the future episodes. For example, new couple Nova and Dominic (McKinley Freeman) should have quite the exciting dynamic to follow. There was a lot of build-up in season 6 that the two would get together, and now that it has happened, it will be interesting to see what’s next. The Bordelon family is an extremely close bunch. Will Dominic fit in, or feel overwhelmed?

Pivoting a bit, the new baby girl welcomed by Ralph Angel and Darla last season should present an intriguing shift for the couple, especially given the recent financial constraints the husband and wife have faced. Having had his crops poisoned last season and the farm now being declared a historical site, there are a lot of questions about what this means for Ralph Angel’s career moving forward.

Of course, in season 7, viewers can also expect to see the always-evolving relationship between Hollywood and Vi, the continued adulting journey of Micah and young Blue trying to figure out his place as a new big brother.

Additionally, viewers can expect some conclusion story arch for Charley even though the actress is not a series regular in the upcoming episodes.

Queen Sugar season 7 trailer

As always, the upcoming season looks quite riveting. However, it will have a noticeably different feel with the absence of Charley in the everyday canvas of the show.

How to watch Queen Sugar season 7

Queen Sugar is an OWN Original series. Those interested in watching season 7 live need to make sure that have a subscription to the network via their cable/satellite provider. If you’ve cut ties to traditional cable/satellite TV, you can still watch episodes live if you have a subscription to a live TV streaming service such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

As of now, it appears that those hoping to watch season 7 episodes on demand must rely on the Watch OWN App . Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

To date, we don’t have an official word as to when Queen Sugar may become available to stream in the UK. However, as more information becomes available, we'll be sure to pass it along.