Jennifer Lopez Looked Incredible in a Sheer Lilac Dress in NYC

Jennifer Lopez basically never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion … except when she wears vertiginous heels that mean she has to hold onto whatever she can to keep her balance.

If you’ll forgive me that poorly executed dad joke, here’s the story: J. Lo recently stepped out in New York City accompanied by her child Emme Muñiz and stepdaughter Seraphina Affleck, wearing yet another completely flawless outfit.

The somewhat hazardous shoes in question were a pair of Valentino’s Tan-Go Embellished Platform Pumps , absolute princess shoes. But if you’d like to splurge on your own, you may want to make sure you—like Lopez—always have a bodyguard, wall, or stationary vehicle on hand to keep you standing on both feet.

The stylish star paired the shoes with a stunning lacy purple gown with shimmering floral embellishments, a white shirt collar, and puffy long sleeves. I’m sorry that I haven’t been able to find out where it’s from.

Lopez further accessorized with Chloé’s Demi convertible sunglasses and Valentino’s small Supervee crossbody bag in white .

J. Lo is always serving incredible looks, but I recently greatly enjoyed her honeymoon style, details of which you can read about over here . It involves some more affordable items, namely a couple of lovely summer dresses from sustainable label Reformation, but also another Valentino handbag, this time in hot pink.

