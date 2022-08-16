Livestock auction at MontanaFair set for Saturday, August 20

BILLINGS, Mont. - The livestock auction for MontanaFair is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 in the Expo Center of MetraPark.

Yellowstone County Extension Agent Roni Baker said you can also participate in the auction by going to northernlivestockvideo.com .

Seventeen-year-old Tucker Adkins is showing a steer, two pigs and two sheep at the fair. He goes to other shows throughout the year, but said MontanaFair is the big show.

"At the end of the year, this is the final pay-off for us," Adkins said. "This is the big show. We get to show off our project to the public; show it off to each other. At the end of the week, it's the sale. And, for some, that's where the project ends. But, for me, that's kind of where it starts. Because I breed my sheep right after Fair."

Baker said there are some animals you may not expect at the livestock show, like snakes and hamsters. She said the show also includes non-livestock projects, like welding and woodworking. There is a silent auction for those projects at the Expo.

Baker said you can learn more about participating in 4-H by going here or calling (406) 256-2828.