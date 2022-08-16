Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Jumping rope is a great way to get your heart pumping and improve coordination during a full body workout. And while any jump rope is fine if you want gear that can deliver a quick hit of cardio anywhere, the Tangram Factory SmartRope promises to give your next workout a futuristic, technical edge.The section of the rope that meets the pavement is packed with LED lights that enable it to project statistics like number of jumps and workout duration before your eyes as you hop. But is this smart rope really any better than any “dumb” jump rope you can buy? Because of its finicky display and design that encourages poor form, unfortunately not.

