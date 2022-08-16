Read full article on original website
Hometown Heroes: Madisonville Mustangs
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Russell Urbanke and the Madisonville Mustangs were a playoff team a year ago, but they feel like they are a better program than what their 4-7 record might indicate. The Mustangs have dealt with some growing pains over the last few years, but hopefully that proves...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Caldwell Hornets
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets are looking to rebound this season after going 2-8 last year and dealing with a critical string of injuries. Last year was head coach Boone Patterson’s first season with the Hornets and this year is his first full offseason with the team. The Hornets said they’re more comfortable now with a full year in Patterson’s system.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Cameron Yoeman
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Yoeman are coming off of a 4-7 season and a bi-district playoff loss to Hallettsville 42-38. Cameron returns a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball and a strong receiving corp. “We want to improve and get way better. We only went...
KBTX.com
Longhorns name starting quarterback, Fisher still indecisive on naming Aggies’ starter
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Sports Information Director for the University of Texas made an announcement that Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the Longhorns’ starting quarterback on Friday. Ewers is a former five-star recruit from Southlake Carroll. He spent his freshman year as the backup at Ohio State...
KBTX.com
Bennett Advances to U.S. Amateur Semifinals
PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett advanced to the semifinals of the 122nd U.S. Amateur after defeating Stewart Hagestad, 3&2, Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. The Madisonville, Texas, native fell behind early after dropping hole four, but rallied to tie the match with...
KBTX.com
2022 Texas A&M Volleyball season preview
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team took the court for the first time last week to begin preparations for the 2022 campaign. Head coach Bird Kuhn’s core coaching staff of associate head coach Kolby O’Donnell and assistant coach Wendel Camargo remain intact for their fifth season together.
Bryan, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The High Island High School football team will have a game with Allen Academy on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
KBTX.com
Aggies Add ITA Doubles All-American Trey Hilderbrand
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis program added Intercollegiate Tennis Association Doubles All-American transfer Trey Hilderbrand, head coach Steve Denton announced Friday. Hilderbrand joins the Aggies for the 2022-23 season after spending the last four years at UCF. “Getting a graduate transfer of Trey Hilderbrand’s...
KBTX.com
Men’s tennis welcomes JC Roddick to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton announced the signing of UCF transfer JC Roddick, nephew of tennis superstar Andy Roddick on Wednesday. “I’m very happy to announce that JC is an Aggie and we are thrilled to have him on our team,”...
KBTX.com
Bryan High’s Symoria Adkins signs track scholarship with UTRGV
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High head track coach Jennifer Pittman announced Wednesday afternooon that Symoria Adkins was signing a track scholarship with the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley. During her three year career on the Viking track team she broke a pair of school records in the 300...
KBTX.com
Aggie soccer opens season with Clemson on Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies open their 30th season of soccer Thursday night as they battle the Clemson Tigers in a 6 p.m. match on Historic Riggs Field. The Aggies boast five players who have been named to the SEC All-Freshman Team during their careers, including three from the 2021 season. Last year’s squad featured Maile Hayes and Mia Pante, along with Quinn Cornog, then playing for Vanderbilt. Katie Smith was on the 2019 squad and Laney Carroll was selected in 2020. The squad also boasts 2020-21 All-America Third Team defender Karlina Sample.
mikefarrellsports.com
The State of Texas A&M Recruiting
Texas A&M shocked the recruiting world last year by pulling out the number one class. Coach Jimbo Fisher has landed a top 10 class in every cycle since 2019. The Aggies recruiting class currently holds nine commits entering late August and sits 47th in the 247 Sports Class Rankings. Despite having a slow start, the Aggies have landed key players like Anthony Hill, Chase Bisontis, Dalton Brooks, and Jayvon Thomas, who look to headline a rising Texas A&M class.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M women’s basketball conference schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball was given the dates for the 2022-23 league slate by the Southeastern Conference office Wednesday. The Aggies begin the conference portion of their schedule on the road at the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 29. The Maroon & White’s first home conference game is set for New Year’s Day against Florida.
KBTX.com
Smith named to preseason All-America Watch List
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Texas A&M senior defender Katie Smith was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Defenders Watch List, the organization recently announced. Smith netted a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team following the 2021 campaign. She also earned All-SEC Second Team distinction.
KBTX.com
B.L.U.E.print Reveals the 2022-23 Executive Board
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence – a student-athlete led organization, announced its executive board for the 2022-23 school year. Three of the six board members this year are returning from last year’s executive board including football student-athletes Chase...
WacoTrib.com
Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard
More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
KBTX.com
Ribbon cutting held for Blinn RELLIS Administration Building unveiling
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the community were invited to a ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Friday that commemorated the unveiling of the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building located at Texas A&M-RELLIS. The 80,000-square-foot building consists of three stories and features 19 classrooms that accommodate 36 students, study pods, a...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight. At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.
