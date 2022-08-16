ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TX

KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Madisonville Mustangs

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Russell Urbanke and the Madisonville Mustangs were a playoff team a year ago, but they feel like they are a better program than what their 4-7 record might indicate. The Mustangs have dealt with some growing pains over the last few years, but hopefully that proves...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Caldwell Hornets

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets are looking to rebound this season after going 2-8 last year and dealing with a critical string of injuries. Last year was head coach Boone Patterson’s first season with the Hornets and this year is his first full offseason with the team. The Hornets said they’re more comfortable now with a full year in Patterson’s system.
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Cameron Yoeman

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Yoeman are coming off of a 4-7 season and a bi-district playoff loss to Hallettsville 42-38. Cameron returns a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball and a strong receiving corp. “We want to improve and get way better. We only went...
CAMERON, TX
KBTX.com

Bennett Advances to U.S. Amateur Semifinals

PARAMUS, New Jersey – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett advanced to the semifinals of the 122nd U.S. Amateur after defeating Stewart Hagestad, 3&2, Friday at The Ridgewood Country Club. The Madisonville, Texas, native fell behind early after dropping hole four, but rallied to tie the match with...
PARAMUS, NJ
KBTX.com

2022 Texas A&M Volleyball season preview

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team took the court for the first time last week to begin preparations for the 2022 campaign. Head coach Bird Kuhn’s core coaching staff of associate head coach Kolby O’Donnell and assistant coach Wendel Camargo remain intact for their fifth season together.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Add ITA Doubles All-American Trey Hilderbrand

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis program added Intercollegiate Tennis Association Doubles All-American transfer Trey Hilderbrand, head coach Steve Denton announced Friday. Hilderbrand joins the Aggies for the 2022-23 season after spending the last four years at UCF. “Getting a graduate transfer of Trey Hilderbrand’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Men’s tennis welcomes JC Roddick to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton announced the signing of UCF transfer JC Roddick, nephew of tennis superstar Andy Roddick on Wednesday. “I’m very happy to announce that JC is an Aggie and we are thrilled to have him on our team,”...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan High’s Symoria Adkins signs track scholarship with UTRGV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High head track coach Jennifer Pittman announced Wednesday afternooon that Symoria Adkins was signing a track scholarship with the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley. During her three year career on the Viking track team she broke a pair of school records in the 300...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie soccer opens season with Clemson on Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies open their 30th season of soccer Thursday night as they battle the Clemson Tigers in a 6 p.m. match on Historic Riggs Field. The Aggies boast five players who have been named to the SEC All-Freshman Team during their careers, including three from the 2021 season. Last year’s squad featured Maile Hayes and Mia Pante, along with Quinn Cornog, then playing for Vanderbilt. Katie Smith was on the 2019 squad and Laney Carroll was selected in 2020. The squad also boasts 2020-21 All-America Third Team defender Karlina Sample.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mikefarrellsports.com

The State of Texas A&M Recruiting

Texas A&M shocked the recruiting world last year by pulling out the number one class. Coach Jimbo Fisher has landed a top 10 class in every cycle since 2019. The Aggies recruiting class currently holds nine commits entering late August and sits 47th in the 247 Sports Class Rankings. Despite having a slow start, the Aggies have landed key players like Anthony Hill, Chase Bisontis, Dalton Brooks, and Jayvon Thomas, who look to headline a rising Texas A&M class.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M women’s basketball conference schedule released

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball was given the dates for the 2022-23 league slate by the Southeastern Conference office Wednesday. The Aggies begin the conference portion of their schedule on the road at the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Dec. 29. The Maroon & White’s first home conference game is set for New Year’s Day against Florida.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Smith named to preseason All-America Watch List

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The Texas A&M senior defender Katie Smith was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Defenders Watch List, the organization recently announced. Smith netted a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team following the 2021 campaign. She also earned All-SEC Second Team distinction.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

B.L.U.E.print Reveals the 2022-23 Executive Board

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s B.L.U.E.print – Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence – a student-athlete led organization, announced its executive board for the 2022-23 school year. Three of the six board members this year are returning from last year’s executive board including football student-athletes Chase...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Classie Ballou tribute Sunday at The Backyard

More than a dozen Waco-area musicians will pay tribute to the late Waco guitarist and performer Classie Ballou on his birthday in a concert from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. Admission is a donation at the door. Johnny Joe Ramos will start the...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Ribbon cutting held for Blinn RELLIS Administration Building unveiling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the community were invited to a ceremonial ribbon cutting event on Friday that commemorated the unveiling of the Blinn RELLIS Administration Building located at Texas A&M-RELLIS. The 80,000-square-foot building consists of three stories and features 19 classrooms that accommodate 36 students, study pods, a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Padre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Padre but his foster mother has been affectionally calling him Wilbur. The shelter says he loves his stuffed pig toy and is a fan...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Staff: Brenham ISD custodial staff recognized for hard work

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - As the new school year starts across the Brazos Valle Brenham ISD took a moment to appreciate the staff that aren’t always in the spotlight. At the school board meeting they recognized all the hard work their custodial team puts in keeping all the campuses clean and in shape for the students and staff.
BRENHAM, TX

