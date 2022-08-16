Read full article on original website
Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth
If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this VRBO rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022
Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
Family Fun! ‘Kids, Cops & Cars’ is Thursday in Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park
On Thursday, August 18, the Duluth Police Department is once again hosting their fun, family-friendly event at Bayfront Festival Park. 'Kids, Cops, & Cars' is a Northland favorite that once again promises a lot of fun activities for all. The Duluth Police Department shared the details of the event through...
Duluth + Superior Drivers Need To Relearn This Driving Rule That I See Broken All The Time
Maybe it's time for Duluth and Superior drivers to go back to relearn how to drive!. For most people, drivers instruction happens during their high school years - usually around their 16th birthday. Too often once that drivers license is obtained, people start to pick up bad habits that are not only unsafe but also illegal.
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth
A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing “Knocks It Out Of The Park” In Mission Overseas
Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing was recognized recently for their exceptional work overseas. The Director of the Air National Guard posted the accolades on social media, highlighting what our local airmen accomplished in a deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. The 148th Fighter wing deployed their...
Community Input Could Shape Superior Hammond Avenue Project
From the looks of things, there is a lot of interest in what Hammond Avenue in Superior will look like in the future. A two-year project to rebuild the street between Belknap Street and North 28th Street will start next summer. And while it might be easy to brush the...
Duluth City Councilors Consider Imposing Speed Limits On Scooters and E-Bikes
Most of us have witnessed the electric scooters and now E-bikes in Canal Park and the Downtown area of Duluth which is a fantastic idea and a great way to get around town. I wish I would have thought of it, but anyway what I find hard to believe is that more people don't crash especially on scooters.
Operation K9 Event In Superior Was Lots Of Furry Family Fun
The Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation with the help of community businesses and individuals has raised a lot of money over the years for our furry law enforcement officers. Donations to the foundation help with the initial purchase cost and training of a new K-9 to help keep our communities safe.
Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Has An Opening Date
Whether you like it or not, fall is right around the corner. That means cooler weather, scarves, pumpkin spice and all of the things that come with it. It also means corn mazes and the like open for the season. Recently, the Haunted Shack shared that they are seeking volunteers...
Superior Schools Sue Over Fire That Delayed Cooper Building Construction
A fire and successive explosions burned and damaged the Cooper School Building during its construction in 2018, resulting in a delayed finish and opening for the elementary school building. Now the Superior School District is suing the general contractor and a sub-contractor for damages. According to details shared in an...
Hermantown’s Skyline Social and Games Celebrating New Event Space with Public Open House
The recent success of the Bloody Bash On The Hill showed that Skyline Social and Games can host a large event. Thanks to everyone who came out on August 7 to have fun raising over $18,000 for ALS!. However, huge events such as that aren't the only things that Skyline...
Superior Schools To Benefit From Stuff The Bus Campaign
Even as families sneak in a few more weeks of summer vacation fun, there is no ignoring the fact that fall and the next school year are quickly approaching. Already store shelves have seen the shift from summer items to back-to-school supplies. It's those back-to-school supplies that are the focus...
Minnesota Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen Launching ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting into the cereal game with his own sugary breakfast food called 'First Down Flakes'. The new 'First Down Flakes' look like your basic corn flake cereal with a sugary coating, think Frosted Flakes, but unlike Tony The Tiger's cereal, Thielen's is a limited edition and the money raised will go to a good cause.
Hermantown YMCA Facing Serious Staffing Shortages For After School Program
Staffing shortages are becoming a real issue in schools and after-school programs across the country. In fact, 75% of all after-school programs surveyed say they are facing a staffing shortage this year. This is starting to affect Duluth families as well. Many parents rely on the Hermantown YMCA's Keyzone after-school program for childcare. Like many places, they are facing a staffing shortage.
Duluth Huskies to Battle Kalamazoo Thursday at Wade Stadium For League Championship
The Duluth Huskies have had an up and down season, but they got hot just as the playoffs began and that is exactly what every team strives for. The Huskies (37-33) began their playoffs with best-of-three series against Eau Claire, a team they failed to defeat in 8 games during the regular season. However, what happens in the regular season doesn't matter come playoff time and the Huskies pulled the upset, knocking out Eau Claire.
Marijuana Legalization On November Ballot For Superior Voters
Superior voters will give a "yes" or "no" vote towards marijuana legalization when they head to the polls during the upcoming November general election. The question is being placed on the ballot, following a vote by the Superior City Council to do so at their August 16 meeting. In many...
