ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 101.7

Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth

If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this VRBO rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022

Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Lutsen, MN
City
Beaver Bay, MN
City
Duluth, MN
KOOL 101.7

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth

A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Bathing#Urban Areas#Japanese
KOOL 101.7

Operation K9 Event In Superior Was Lots Of Furry Family Fun

The Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation with the help of community businesses and individuals has raised a lot of money over the years for our furry law enforcement officers. Donations to the foundation help with the initial purchase cost and training of a new K-9 to help keep our communities safe.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Has An Opening Date

Whether you like it or not, fall is right around the corner. That means cooler weather, scarves, pumpkin spice and all of the things that come with it. It also means corn mazes and the like open for the season. Recently, the Haunted Shack shared that they are seeking volunteers...
CARLTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Yoga
KOOL 101.7

Superior Schools To Benefit From Stuff The Bus Campaign

Even as families sneak in a few more weeks of summer vacation fun, there is no ignoring the fact that fall and the next school year are quickly approaching. Already store shelves have seen the shift from summer items to back-to-school supplies. It's those back-to-school supplies that are the focus...
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Hermantown YMCA Facing Serious Staffing Shortages For After School Program

Staffing shortages are becoming a real issue in schools and after-school programs across the country. In fact, 75% of all after-school programs surveyed say they are facing a staffing shortage this year. This is starting to affect Duluth families as well. Many parents rely on the Hermantown YMCA's Keyzone after-school program for childcare. Like many places, they are facing a staffing shortage.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Huskies to Battle Kalamazoo Thursday at Wade Stadium For League Championship

The Duluth Huskies have had an up and down season, but they got hot just as the playoffs began and that is exactly what every team strives for. The Huskies (37-33) began their playoffs with best-of-three series against Eau Claire, a team they failed to defeat in 8 games during the regular season. However, what happens in the regular season doesn't matter come playoff time and the Huskies pulled the upset, knocking out Eau Claire.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy