On August 17, it was reported that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of four finalists for former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson. Johnson also took an official visit to Nebraska on August 17. Johnson was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2019. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court during a matchup with Florida State on December 12, 2020. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022, looking to make a return to college basketball. On August 20, On3’s Robin Washut provided an update on Johnson’s recruitment. According to Washut, Johnson is not...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO