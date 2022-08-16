Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saints Quotes Following the Packers Game
Quotes from Dennis Allen and several Saints players following the preseason loss to the Packers.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur declares Jordan Love to be ‘light years ahead’ of last year
The Green Bay Packers could have a sleeping giant on their hands in the name of Jordan Love. We’ve yet
Matt Corral Leaves New England in Walking Boot
Not a good sign for the young Panthers QB.
Lions 2022 Preseason Week 2 Preview: Offense
The Detroit Lions will likely rest several of their starters on offense against the Indianapolis Colts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All-SEC Forward Will Not Commit to Nebraska After Visit
On August 17, it was reported that the Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of four finalists for former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson. Johnson also took an official visit to Nebraska on August 17. Johnson was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2019. Unfortunately, he collapsed on the court during a matchup with Florida State on December 12, 2020. He was subsequently hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 1, 2022, looking to make a return to college basketball. On August 20, On3’s Robin Washut provided an update on Johnson’s recruitment. According to Washut, Johnson is not...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0