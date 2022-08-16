Read full article on original website
cltampa.com
This Florida stilt bungalow sits over a spring-fed lake, and comes with a private island
A unique Florida bungalow that sits quite literally above a spring-fed lake is back on the market. Custom-built in 1979, this isolated stilt house is located at 4520 Deerwood Trail, just north or Melbourne, and comes with private island surrounded by a spring-fed fresh water lake. The three-bedroom, four bathroom...
spacecoastdaily.com
EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Space Coast Burger Battle Set Saturday at Wickham Park in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE FLORIDA – The Space Coast Burger Battle will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The team behind the Space Coast Wing Battle introduces the Space Coast Burger Battle, a family-friendly all-day event with event-special discounted a-la-carte burger tasting menus, craft fair, live music and entertainment.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
‘Next generation’ Dunkin’ location opening in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new “next generation” Dunkin’ location is opening in Orlando on Friday. The restaurant, which is located at 4115 E. Colonial Drive, features a front-facing bakery case and a specialty taps system for cold beverages, including nitro-infused cold brew. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Space Coast Burger Battle set for Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY - Battle Bros, LLC will hold the “Space Coast Burger Battle” on Saturday from noon-10 p.m. at Wickham Park in Melbourne. The event is being hosted with The Children’s Hunger Project, with which Battle Bros, LLC has partnered with in the past and will partner with in the future for events that include the Space Coast Wing Battle and the 321 Tacos and Treats Throwdown, noted Jamie Schmalenberger, creative and marketing director with Battle Bros, LLC.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Florida coast
SpaceX is targeting to launch 53 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard its Falcon 9 rocket Friday.
Watch: Drone video captures herd of sharks off coast of Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — While shark sightings along the Florida coast are common during the summer, not many can say they've seen a herd of them. Garrett Zendek woke up early Sunday, Aug. 14, to capture the sunrise on his drone. He said he saw one shark, then two...followed them along the water and came up on a herd of sharks swimming along Cocoa Beach. The sharks weren't more than 1,000 feet from the shoreline.
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves
Fall Road Trips from Orlando It's fairly easy to get to nearby destinations with beautiful foilage on a fall road trip from Orlando. Just keep in mind that the further south your destination is, the later in the year it... The post 8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
aroundosceola.com
Poinciana news — Today is Aug. 18 — a busy day in Poinciana!
The Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) will host a free Senior Self-Defense Class today (Aug. 18) at the Poinciana Community Center (445 Marigold Ave.) The class will be provided courtesy of Polk County Sheriff ’s Department. RSVP is required via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3bCujvz or email Giselle Padilla, Lifestyle Director at giselle.padilla@fsresidential.com.
What should a redeveloped Fashion Square mall include?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The redevelopment of Orlando Fashion Square mall — long a topic of discussion, speculation and imagination in The City Beautiful — appears to have some wind at its back once again with the news that talks have resumed between the property’s two largest stakeholders.
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
kennythepirate.com
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
click orlando
Best thing since sliced bread: Orlando’s Milk District to host week-long sandwich celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Milk District is staking the claim that it is the “center of the Sandwich universe” and it is hosting a weeklong celebration to prove it. Starting Aug. 20 at 8 a.m., the Milk District is kicking off Sandwich Week. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS...
tippnews.com
Podiatric Surgeon Specializing in Nerve Pain, Rearfoot Reconstruction Comes to Celebration FL
CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For people suffering from nerve pain and other complex foot and ankle conditions, there’s a reason to celebrate in Celebration This week, Eric Krznaric, DPM, opened a new clinic for Modern Foot & Ankle at 1530 Celebration Blvd., in Celebration, Florida.
