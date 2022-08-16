ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Space Coast Burger Battle Set Saturday at Wickham Park in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE FLORIDA – The Space Coast Burger Battle will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The team behind the Space Coast Wing Battle introduces the Space Coast Burger Battle, a family-friendly all-day event with event-special discounted a-la-carte burger tasting menus, craft fair, live music and entertainment.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!

WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
TITUSVILLE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Space Coast Burger Battle set for Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY - Battle Bros, LLC will hold the “Space Coast Burger Battle” on Saturday from noon-10 p.m. at Wickham Park in Melbourne. The event is being hosted with The Children’s Hunger Project, with which Battle Bros, LLC has partnered with in the past and will partner with in the future for events that include the Space Coast Wing Battle and the 321 Tacos and Treats Throwdown, noted Jamie Schmalenberger, creative and marketing director with Battle Bros, LLC.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Watch: Drone video captures herd of sharks off coast of Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — While shark sightings along the Florida coast are common during the summer, not many can say they've seen a herd of them. Garrett Zendek woke up early Sunday, Aug. 14, to capture the sunrise on his drone. He said he saw one shark, then two...followed them along the water and came up on a herd of sharks swimming along Cocoa Beach. The sharks weren't more than 1,000 feet from the shoreline.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
MELBOURNE, FL
L. Cane

Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
TITUSVILLE, FL
aroundosceola.com

