Amazon's New Employee Benefit Is Oddly Genius. It's a Master Class in How to Keep Entry-Level Staff Happy
Earlier this month, Amazon announced its new partnerships with Kaplan and Beyond 12 in an effort to expand its Career Choice program with academic and career coaching services. The seemingly uninspired collaboration with the educational companies geared toward Gen-Z and those without established careers isn't exactly groundbreaking. But at its core, it might just hold the key to giving people what they need to work happily in entry-level roles.
Adonit’s new stylus attaches to your iPad for charging just like the Apple Pencil… and it costs just $45
The perfect Apple Pencil competitor doesn’t exi… oh wait. Although third-party styluses almost always end up being trashy substitutes to the Apple Pencil, Adonit seems to have brought out the big guns with the Neo Pro – a stylus that looks and functions as closely to the Apple Pencil as humanely possible. It glides across your iPad’s surface with the kind of precision and grace you’d expect from Apple’s own hardware, and even snaps to the side of your iPad to charge magnetically and wirelessly. The only two caveats seem to be the fact that the Neo Pro doesn’t come with pressure sensitivity, and doesn’t have the tapping feature like the Apple Pencil that allows you to alternate between brush types by double tapping the side of the stylus. For the lack of those two seemingly niche features, the Adonit Neo Pro does make for a rather compelling purchase considering its $45 price tag is more than 64% cheaper than Apple’s own $125 Pencil.
Logitech Chorus headset for Meta Quest 2 brings richer audio to the Metaverse experience
The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset has quite a few undeniable merits – it’s lightweight, comfortable and can run graphics-intensive games without twitching. The self-contained VR headset could be the best out there depending on the user’s requirements – be it raw power or the ease of use for long hours of roaming in the Metaverse.
Vans-like shoe concept designed for the “urban nomad”
When I was younger, I always though that when I reach middle age, I would start wearing more “grown-up” shoes like heels, sandals, etc. But now that I’m actually here, I find myself more attracted to the comfortable, durable, and simple sneakers, boots, and other sturdier footwear (no crocs, never crocs). And since I live in the city and I walk to and from work, I really need something that will not make my feet cry but also would look fashionable in a minimalist kind of way.
Your startup needs someone to be its lead storyteller
When you think about it, every aspect of your company is about storytelling. Hiring your first employees into a startup is storytelling: You are spinning a story that contrasts their steady, reliable job at an established company, pitching it against taking a chance on your startup. Acquiring early customers fall in the same category: Why should they trust you over a larger, more established competitor? Marketing? Same. Advertising? Same. Raising investment? Oh boy — definitely an exercise in storytelling.
This bureau-style desk comes with a foldout table, a shelf, and even a dock for your laptop
Where was this when I was searching for WFH furniture?!. Designed by Japan-based Taiji Fujimori Atelier, the Writing Bureau creates the perfect nook for your productive work sessions. It sports a small footprint thanks to its folding design, but opens out into a spacious writing surface for your notepads, tablets, phone, charger, and finally your laptop. A slot at the back also lets you dock your laptop and shut the desk when not in use.
15 Young Founders Rethinking Everything From Artificial Intelligence to Carbon Removal, Sustainable Fashion to...Pizza!
Our definitive list of the up-and-comers to watch this year.
Know your super power: Top 10 pieces of career advice shared by a Warner Records senior vice president
Dalia Ganz shared a list of the top 10 pieces of advice she's received from senior executives through her career in a LinkedIn post that has gone viral.
This retro-punk Nixie wristwatch actually uses authentic nixie tubes to tell the time
There are only a finite number of functioning nixie tubes in the world after their production was stopped in the early 90s, and it’s honestly incredibly hard to get a hold of them just because of their low supply. The Nixiea puts this fascinating retro technology on your wrist, using authentic IN-16 nixie tubes to tell the time in glorious retro-punk fashion.
Lego-inspired modular accessories can make your desk fun again
Anyone who ever had a moderately happy childhood probably enjoyed playing with legos or other similar toys with modular blocks. Sometimes this spilled over into adulthood since a lot of these (very expensive) Lego sets aren’t just for kids anymore. Modular accessories and furniture are also pretty popular right now and a lot of the designers get their inspiration from Lego as well. The joy of creating these modular designs is that you won’t run out of ideas anytime soon.
Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy
As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
LEGO creations by masterbuilders to fulfill your childhood LEGO dreams
Remember when we spent our summer vacations and free time after school fiddling around with LEGO blocks, and sometimes painfully stepping on them with our feet? Fun times, right? But, LEGO is no more considered child’s play! Master builders, artists, and LEGO enthusiasts all over the world are creating impressive LEGO builds that’ll blow your minds away. They are a result of their hours of dedication, attention to detail, hard work, and creativity. They can be considered works of art, and I love scrolling through these creations, admiring them, and feeling an intense surge of satisfaction at their perfection. And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you to drool and go gaga over!
Koons-inspired dining table adds an element of fun to your meals
Since ancient times, meals have always been opportunities to socialize and connect with fellow human beings. The dining table evolved from ancient hearths to become a more convenient location for eating, and some families today still make it a point to preserve the sanctity of those meals. The advent of TVs and, later, smartphones sort of diluted the significance of gathering around the dining table, turning it into a boring functional piece of furniture rather than a humanizing experience. It might be difficult to change people’s habits and mindsets, but visual cues and thoughtful designs can help bring back people’s attention and set the right mood. This metal table, for example, looks both like a physics impossibility and a toy, exhibiting the spirit of frivolity inspired by one of the most popular artists of modern times.
See-through toaster concept uses graphene-lined sheets of glass to toast your bread slices in plain sight
Working partially like a toaster as well as a panini press, BKID’s Graphene Toaster grills your slices of bread but also lets you watch it in action. The horizontal format of the toaster means you can even use it to make grilled sandwiches, and potentially even use the flat top to heat beverages. If there ever was a clever idea, this would clearly be it!
MVRDV designs a pair of L-shaped skyscrapers featuring cascading terraces and a green oasis
Dutch architecture studio MVRDV unveils its winning Oasis Towers development in Nanjing, China which is – a residential and commercial complex consisting of two L-shaped skyscrapers with cascading terraces! The skyscrapers feature an intriguing cliff-like facade and also face each other from the northern and southern corners. The 150m tall towers will be located at the edge of Jiangbei New Area Financial District.
