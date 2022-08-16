ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cuisinart Knife Set Has Nearly Perfect Ratings At Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Ask any avid home chef about the most important tools in their kitchen and...
The Best Amazon Cookware Deals 2022: Save Now on Le Creuset Kitchen Essentials

You should invest in some pieces of cookware that will last a lifetime, like Le Creuset, when you're purchasing new pots and pans for your kitchen. Top cookware brands like Le Creuset make essentials for everyday cooking that are crafted to last for years and packed with style. Shopping for the best usually comes at a price though but right now, you can save big on Le Creuset's legendary enameled cast iron cookware with Amazon's deals.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
