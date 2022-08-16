Read full article on original website
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
twincitieslive.com
Anoka Food Truck Festival
Saturday, August 18th, downtown Anoka will be transformed to a land of food trucks! The Anoka Food Truck Festival will be the home to more than 50 food trucks! For more information, click here.
$15.25M luxury estate for sale on Lake Minnetonka
LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A $15.25 million luxury estate on Lake Minnetonka has hit the market.The 9,000-square-foot mansion is located on a private peninsula on Wayzata Bay - and includes a lighthouse. It was built in 2016 and sits on a 2.89-acre lot. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms - plus a movie theater and golf simulator. The garage can fit up to eight cars, plus a boat house."East coast shingle-style design and superb craftsmanship from Swan Architecture and Streeter Homes. Panoramic lake views from almost every room," the listing reads on Lakes Sotheby's International Realty's website. Notably, property taxes for the mansion is over $78,000 a year.
twincitieslive.com
The Landing
Kristin Haubrich takes us to a living history museum situated along the beautiful banks of the Minnesota River Valley in Shakopee. On weekends, costumed interpreters give visitors a glimpse of what life was like in the pioneering days of Minnesota at The Landing.
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit
A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
KAAL-TV
Crews respond to hay bale fires in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) - Emergency crews responded to hay bale fires early Friday morning in Pine Island. The fires were being reported in Pine Island at 25075 525th St. A deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff's office tells ABC 6 News the call came in at 6:41 a.m. from a person living at a nearby residence.
Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye
The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 3385 Denmark Ave. in Eagan, Minn. closed permanently this month. Photo by Jan Ramstad. For more than 20 years, a long line outside the local Dairy Queen has been well worth the wait for the Eagan community. But now, the North Eagan Dairy...
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Tonight’s Thursdays Downtown Event in Rochester Has Been Canceled
The Rochester Downtown Alliance has canceled the remainder of the popular Thursdays Downtown event because of the threat of severe weather. Read their full statement and what we're expecting with the weather below. RDA Cancels Thursdays Downtown for August 18th, 2022. The RDA sent a press release around 6:00 pm...
fox9.com
Minnesota rain totals: Rain soaked Twin Cities, more wet weather possible
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a deluge in some areas of the Twin Cities Wednesday night, more rain is possible on Thursday. Today will be warm and humid again, with highs around 80 degrees, as things stay unsettled with pockets of heavy downpours possible at times. The chance for rumbles...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson firm laying off nearly 100 workers
Phillips-Medisize laid off nearly 100 employees on July 12 after a “major customer” informed the company it would “immediately and substantially reduce the production of its products,” at its Hudson location, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) the company submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
twincitieslive.com
Performance by Brooke Brown
This weekend the Hilde Amphitheatre in Plymouth will be the stage for a music festival called Hopefest featuring local and national artists. The emcee of the event is motivational speaker and friend of the show, Kristen Brown. One of the artists performing is Brooke Brown Kristen’s daughter and she is...
mprnews.org
Stretch of Twin Cities freeway reopens after crews remove part of damaged bridge
Update: Aug. 18, 5:15 a.m. A portion of State Highway 62 — the Crosstown — in the Twin Cities was back open early Thursday, after crews removed part of a damaged pedestrian bridge spanning the road. The bridge in Edina was hit by an oversized truck on Tuesday,...
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
