saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season
Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High tops Hoover; Opelika comes back to beat Callaway in dramatic fashion
Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the late stages and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery. McGough hit the winner from 36 yards out with just 2:31 left in the game at Cramton Bowl. Davaioun Williams scored two first-half...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy previews Alabama's season, names Bryce Young's most impressive trait
Greg McElroy understands that Alabama is always going to be held to a different standard, but that didn’t keep him from suggesting another big season for the Crimson Tide. “Not compared to normal teams, or other teams, compared to Alabama,” he said. On his “Always College Football” podcast,...
‘I don’t think we’ll be scared of anybody’: Spain Park football coach Tim Vakakes looks to put the Jaguars back in contention within 7A
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The past four years have been rough for the Spain Park football team. The Jaguars haven’t had a winning season since the 2017-18 year. But with a new face at head coach, the Jags look to change their fortunes. Tim Vakakes, spent his first nine years as a head football coach […]
vestaviavoice.com
Rebels come up short in tight game
VESTAVIA HILLS – Chris Yeager and Robert Evans can meet for coffee once again. The head coaches of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills high school football teams worked together for the last four years at Mountain Brook, Evans running Yeager’s defense, turning it into one of the most dominant defenses in the state.
Birmingham, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Midfield High School football team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County high schools begin new football on new turf
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is going to feel a little different for a number of high schools this fall. A handful of schools got new turfs for their football fields, and in some cases for the first time!. Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa County High School, Northside and Sipsey Valley High...
Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
wbrc.com
Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!. The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!. In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey. “Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,”...
Reward of up to $20,000 now offered in May shooting death of UAB researcher in Birmingham
It’s been nearly three months since a UAB researcher was killed just after he finished walking his dog, and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads police to the killer of...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Bham Now
Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care
San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Shelby Reporter
Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal
ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS. “As I reflect on...
Bham Now
Alabama Symphony Orchestra rocks you with The Music of Queen + more during the 22/23 season—tickets on sale now
After two seasons affected by the pandemic, we’re celebrating because the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is welcoming everyone back to the concert hall for an amazing full season of concerts! From the Masterworks Series with some of the ASO’s most notable conductors to The SuperPOPS! series featuring the iconic music of 70s rock band Queen, you won’t want to miss what’s in store for the 22/23 season.
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
wbrc.com
Highway 82 construction enters its second full football season; drivers beware!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With the start of another football season just days away for high school and weeks away for college, the ongoing construction on Highway 82 connecting Tuscaloosa and Northport is something to consider. ALDOT is adding a turn lane in some parts while widening a lane in other areas.
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Outback Steakhouse
Taco Bell has long been praised by animal rights groups and vegetarians for its many high-protein vegetarian options, thanks to the fact that beans are always on offer on the menu, but the chain is also testing the waters of meat substitutes, but only in Birmingham, Ala., at the moment. Alabama might seem like an unusual choice to test plant-based protein, but many chains have reported enthusiastic trial of these meat analogs across the country, not just in the trendy coastal areas where their popularity might be expected. The challenge is getting people to come back for more once they have tried it the first time. Maybe Taco Bell will lead the way in establishing whether customers prefer plant-based meat analogs over actual plants, such as beans.
