Birmingham, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season

Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Rebels come up short in tight game

VESTAVIA HILLS – Chris Yeager and Robert Evans can meet for coffee once again. The head coaches of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills high school football teams worked together for the last four years at Mountain Brook, Evans running Yeager’s defense, turning it into one of the most dominant defenses in the state.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
BESSEMER, AL
#Uab
wbrc.com

Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!. The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!. In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey. “Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Why this San Francisco company is moving to Birmingham—meet Kaya Care

San Fransisco based Kaya Care Inc.(Kaya), a company that connects employees together to help build inclusivity and supportive mental health in the workplace, is moving to Birmingham after Alabama Futures Fund recently placed an investment in the company. Keep reading to learn more about the company and the reasons behind the move.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS. “As I reflect on...
HELENA, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Symphony Orchestra rocks you with The Music of Queen + more during the 22/23 season—tickets on sale now

After two seasons affected by the pandemic, we’re celebrating because the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is welcoming everyone back to the concert hall for an amazing full season of concerts! From the Masterworks Series with some of the ASO’s most notable conductors to The SuperPOPS! series featuring the iconic music of 70s rock band Queen, you won’t want to miss what’s in store for the 22/23 season.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Outback Steakhouse

Taco Bell has long been praised by animal rights groups and vegetarians for its many high-protein vegetarian options, thanks to the fact that beans are always on offer on the menu, but the chain is also testing the waters of meat substitutes, but only in Birmingham, Ala., at the moment. Alabama might seem like an unusual choice to test plant-based protein, but many chains have reported enthusiastic trial of these meat analogs across the country, not just in the trendy coastal areas where their popularity might be expected. The challenge is getting people to come back for more once they have tried it the first time. Maybe Taco Bell will lead the way in establishing whether customers prefer plant-based meat analogs over actual plants, such as beans.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

