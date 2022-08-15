ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
healthleadersmedia.com

Nursing Home Staffing Struggles Add to Health Disparity in Disadvantaged Communities

The significant difference in the staffing of clinical workers in disadvantaged areas can affect the quality of care residents receive. — Clinical workers for nursing homes in disadvantaged areas are "staffed for fewer hours" compared to those in other areas, new research published by theJournal of American Geriatrics Society shows.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy