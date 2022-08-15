Read full article on original website
Making fajitas to celebrate National Fajita Day!
(Mass Appeal) – Today is National Fajita Day! Whether your go-to dish is with chicken, steak, maybe throw in some beans or even add a little hot sauce, guacamole, sour cream, or cheese. The combinations are endless! Chef Luis Gonzalez, owner of two restaurants, Sabores and Moctezuma in Springfield, shares his recipe to making the perfect fajita.
Brimfield Blues Fest headliner talks event, performance
(Mass Appeal) – The Pioneer Valley Brimfield Blues Fest is a little over a week away! It features a lineup of special guests with James Montgomery Band performing. Musician James Montgomery himself has the details.
Farm in Suffield gives up close experience with alpacas
(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for your next staycation destination before summer ends, try the town of Suffield, CT. Here you’ll find Roaring Acres Alpacas with over 30 acres filed with alpacas! Alison Minch, the owner, talks about what you can experience.
The 104th Heath Fair returns to 3-day event
(Mass Appeal) – Nothing quite compares to old fashioned fairs. With the fireworks, the animals, family fun and good food, The Heath Fair offers that, and more, and its returning for its 104th year. Jessica O’Neill, Heath Agricultural Society president, and Conrad Halberg, Heath Agricultural Society board member at large and superintendent of poultry, have the details.
Ways to navigate debt, student loans in todays economy
(Mass Appeal) – With the current state of the economy, how to manage credit card debt and student loan payments are concerns we have in the back of our minds. In a segment sponsored by the Law Office of Eric Kornblum, is Attorney Eric Kornblum, with ways we can all ease some of that stress.
