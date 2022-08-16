Read full article on original website
Charging stations in Hawaii: ‘Not enough and full’
Mililani resident Amy Yonashiro bought a plug-in hybrid and says having backup fuel is important when charging stalls are not available.
KITV.com
Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes. Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
KHON2
Island Slipper Presents: The End of Summer Sale
Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Summer End Sale” for those looking to head into the weekend in style. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. “Our slippers are made with strong fabric. They are perfect for all...
KITV.com
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
Top 10 places tourists visited on Oahu this summer
Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
hawaiinewsnow.com
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
How to celebrate soft serve ice cream day in Honolulu
Aug. 19 is observed as national soft ice cream day! Here's how to celebrate on Oahu.
Limited options for consumer relief as electric bills soar
Electric bills on Oahu are going to jump because oil has to be used until more clean power sources are online. Relief options are out there, but some are ill-timed to help with bigger bills coming up in just weeks.
honolulumagazine.com
Style Scoop: These Are the Trendiest Houseplants in Honolulu
There’s no denying that houseplants are having a moment right now. To get the scoop on what the buzz is all about, we chatted with Erica Mangus, manager of Mari’s Urban Garden, a little oasis of a botanical shop in Kaka‘ako and one of our new favorite spots to pick up a plant baby or two.
KITV.com
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
Aug. 18: Honolulu police enforce pedestrian safety
Listen to your daily news on the go with the KHON 2GO podcast, from Monday to Friday.
KITV.com
Honolulu dental office the latest target for thieves
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the first time since his grandfather opened the family dental office in the 1920s, Dr. Jeffrey Kagihara said thieves finally broke in. Caught on surveillance video one man is shown rummaging through the office, stealing personal and business information, as well as patient records.
honolulumagazine.com
Guide to Camping on O‘ahu
It’s not summer until you’ve slept outside, eaten a melty marshmallow off a stick, and woken up smelling like a campfire. So we’ve rounded up some key information and tips for camping on O‘ahu (which can be applied to other campsites in Hawai‘i, too). Note:...
KITV.com
'A game of numbers' | How Craigslist scammers are using identity theft tactics
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The rental in the Craigslist post looks like a deal. Free parking in Waikiki, it advertises. A 1 bedroom condo is listed a half block from the beach at $50 per night.
hawaiireporter.com
How to reduce permit delays for Hawaii homebuilding
Albert Einstein once pointed out, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”. That’s good advice for anyone trying to address Hawaii’s acute lack of housing. Two days ago, a colleague of mine at the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, Joe...
KITV.com
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
KITV.com
Three new jewelry scam strategies involve pickpocket techniques
OAHU (KITV)- Honolulu Police have a new warning about jewelry scammers targeting senior citizens. KITV4 has been following stories of people allegedly selling fake jewelry on the street. Some of them are now headed to court. But now other thieves are trying some new tactics. This time around, 3 techniques...
