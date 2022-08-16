FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) continues to be a driving force for Kentucky’s entrepreneurial community and has much to celebrate after another successful summer. This summer, GSE gave 144 Kentucky teens a once-in-a-lifetime chance to ignite their entrepreneurial spirits and pitch their business startup ideas at two highly competitive Demo Days on July 2 and July 30.

