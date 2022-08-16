ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) continues to be a driving force for Kentucky’s entrepreneurial community and has much to celebrate after another successful summer. This summer, GSE gave 144 Kentucky teens a once-in-a-lifetime chance to ignite their entrepreneurial spirits and pitch their business startup ideas at two highly competitive Demo Days on July 2 and July 30.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky law firm McBrayer had 33 attorneys that were recognized by U.S. News, Best Lawyers 2023. The recipients were Stephen G. Amato; Jaron P. Blandford; Keeana Sajadi Boarman; James H. Frazier, III; David J. Guarnieri; Mary Estes Haggin; Lisa English Hinkle; Virginia L. Lawson; Douglas T. Logsdon; Robert E. Maclin, III; Anne-Tyler Morgan; Daniel Luke Morgan; W. Brent Rice; Christopher J. Shaughnessy; Zachary C. Webster; Luke A. Wingfield; Jon A. Woodall; Preston C. Worley; and Brendan R. Yates in the firm’s Lexington office and Cynthia L. Effinger, Chris J. Gadansky, Ed Monarch, Alan D. Pauw, Ivan J. Schell, Robert T. Watson, and Jack A. Wheat in the firm’s Louisville office.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stock Yards Bank & Trust has partnered with Resources Education & Assistance for Community Housing (REACH, Inc.) to help central Kentucky homeowners pay for needed repairs and replacements at home. The new Stock Yards Bank Home Repair Grant offers forgivable mortgages to those with low-moderate income to make home repairs including, replacing HVAC systems, doors, windows, roofing, siding, flooring, or gutters in addition to other energy efficiency upgrades, accessibility improvements and safety repairs.
