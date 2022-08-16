Read full article on original website
Announcing a Fall Book Club for Caregivers of young children
Are you a parent or a caregiver who is fostering the development of littles in your life? Do you love learning through books? Do you enjoy peer-to-peer discussion and support about caring for children – the joys and challenges? We invite you to join our discussion this fall as we learn, share, and reflect together on better ways to fulfill our roles.
Cook County Connections: Election Updates
The first half of the 2022 election season came to an end with the state primary held on August 9. Turnout was a little lower than usual for a primary election. Statewide, the turnout of eligible voters was 18%. In Cook County the turnout of eligible voters was 36%. Our turnout of registered voters was a little over 40%. In the past 32 years the turnout of registered voters at our primary elections has ranged from 29% to 64%, with about half falling in the 40% to 55% range. Local races are the main driver of primary election turnout and there were no local races on this year’s primary ballot. Sometimes state level races can drive turnout too, as when local resident Bill Hansen ran for the state house seat in 2002, 2004 and 2015. The turnout tends to be lowest when judicial offices are the only races on the ballot.
Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program Ends on a High Note
From the Grand Marais Public Library - August 18, 2022. Grand Marais, MN, August 18, 2022─ Grand Marais Public Library is sending out a huge THANK YOU to the community for supporting the 2022 Summer Reading Program, a nationally coordinated library event recognized for improving the educational performance of its participants. It turned out to be quite a busy summer! The library gave out almost 200 reading logs for kids to track their reading and earn prizes. Over 100 people picked up outdoor activity booklets and literacy scavenger hunts, and the “Where’s Dragon” activity was a weekly hit with 92 total participants. The Pick-up Truck Opera and Celebration Picnic was a resounding success, with 130 people filling the library lawn with music, bubbles, hula hoops and laughter.
VIDEO: Ideas for a late summer getaway: The North Shore featuring Java Moose owner Sarah Jorgenson-Hallberg
In Grand Marais, joins us today to talk last-minute North Shore trips this summer. She gives her recommendations on where to hike, where to eat, and what to do on the water!. To read this original story and more news, follow this link to the KSTP 5 News website.
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
