The first half of the 2022 election season came to an end with the state primary held on August 9. Turnout was a little lower than usual for a primary election. Statewide, the turnout of eligible voters was 18%. In Cook County the turnout of eligible voters was 36%. Our turnout of registered voters was a little over 40%. In the past 32 years the turnout of registered voters at our primary elections has ranged from 29% to 64%, with about half falling in the 40% to 55% range. Local races are the main driver of primary election turnout and there were no local races on this year’s primary ballot. Sometimes state level races can drive turnout too, as when local resident Bill Hansen ran for the state house seat in 2002, 2004 and 2015. The turnout tends to be lowest when judicial offices are the only races on the ballot.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO