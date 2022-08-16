FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four young men were arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers, the Fort Bend County sheriff said Friday. Devin and Jonathan Massey were inside a vehicle parked in their driveway when they were gunned down a couple of weeks before Christmas. Their friend was also shot but he survived.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO