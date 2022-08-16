Read full article on original website

There have been more than 200 road rage crashes in Harris County this year
Between January and July of 2020, there were 166 road rage crashes. In 2021, that number jumped to 204. So far this year, there’s been 209.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back in response to 'defund the police' question
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently went on the offensive when a reporter questioned if there’s been an effort to defund the police. The question was about Sen. John Whitmire, who claimed the county is spending less on police and more on outside programs.
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
4 men charged with 2020 shooting deaths of Fort Bend County brothers
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four young men were arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers, the Fort Bend County sheriff said Friday. Devin and Jonathan Massey were inside a vehicle parked in their driveway when they were gunned down a couple of weeks before Christmas. Their friend was also shot but he survived.
Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
42 teachers from 9 foreign countries. Aldine ISD goes global more than ever to fill vacancies
HOUSTON, Texas — He's more than 2000 miles from home at Aldine ISD's Ogden Elementary. “I’m from Colombia,” said teacher Omar Yanguma. His third ever trip to the United States may be three to five years long. “I teach three subjects," said Yanguma. "English language arts, Spanish...
'I needed a double lung transplant' | Huffman ISD teacher back to work after nearly dying from COVID
HUFFMAN, Texas — A Huffman ISD teacher is back in the classroom after a miraculous recovery from COVID. She nearly died from the virus. Brandy Mills spent more than 100 days in the hospital, and doctors said she would never leave without a new set of lungs. At only...
Third suspect in 2021 killing of a beloved Houston grandmother in custody
HOUSTON — The family of 71-year-old Martha Medina finally got the news they'd been waiting for Thursday, nearly a year after she was killed. Harris County deputies arrested Lawrence Earl Thomas, the third and final suspect in the deadly purse-snatching outside an east Houston McDonalds's last September. Thomas was...
Missing Pieces: 2 men charged with murder in 2017 shooting deaths of Houston couple
HOUSTON — The families of a Houston couple shot and killed in 2017 may finally have some peace. Houston police said two men are in custody and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of Robert Cerda, 29, and Rachel Delarosa, 34. The cold case was featured in our Missing Pieces segment last March.

Police release new video they hope will help find out what happened to man missing since 2019
Mariano Medina-Funes went missing on New Year's Eve in 2019. Jacinto City police are hoping a new video will help them figure out what happened to him.
FBI launches billboard campaign to find gunman who killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson
HOUSTON — The FBI is hoping a new billboard campaign will help lead to the gunman who shot and killed a 5-year-old girl last month. The billboards with a photo of Khamaya Donelson include the FBI's $25,000 reward for information leading to the killer's arrest and conviction. Crime Stoppers...

'Wildcat nation has prevailed': HISD celebrates historic Wheatley High School's turnaround
HOUSTON — Houston ISD is celebrating its B rating from the Texas Education Agency. One of the district's biggest improvements happened at one of its most historic campuses: Phyllis Wheatley High School in the Fifth Ward. After nearly a decade of failing or poor academic performance, the Wheatley wildcats...
Wanted | HPD search for man accused in shooting that killed one, injured another
HOUSTON — A man is charged and wanted in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured another in June. Investigators are looking for Javier Raul Contreras, 20, who is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. Houston Police...
HPD releases bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting in Missouri City area
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam video showing the events leading up to officers from multiple agencies shooting a suspect who allegedly shot a Missouri City police officer. The incident started when officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, and other officers with the Missouri City...
Domino's employee shot multiple times when someone fires through window, Sugar Land police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A Domino's employee was shot multiple times late Wednesday in Sugar Land. The unidentified man was working inside the pizza restaurant on Dairy Ashford when someone fired several shots through a window, according to Sugar Land police. The victim was rushed to a hospital in...
Video: Driver escapes moving big rig as it goes off overpass on Highway 225
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A truck driver is lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping his truck as it went off an overpass in the La Porte area Thursday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera by a truck driver on the other side of the highway. This happened...
HPD: Officer rear-ended by another driver in southwest Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said. This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Police said they detained the driver...
Man robs SW Houston store after threatening clerk with gang violence, HPD says
HOUSTON — Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man caught on video robbing a southwest Houston store last month. On July 31, around 4 p.m., the man showed up at a convenience store on Alder Drive, near the intersection of Chimney Rock Road and Gulfton Street.
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
Business dean at a Houston university resigns amid allegations he lied on resume
HOUSTON — The University of St. Thomas' Cameron School of Business dean has resigned amid allegations that he lied about his education on his resume. The university on Wednesday confirmed they accepted Dr. Mario Enzler’s resignation on Friday, but did not give a reason. On the webpage for...
