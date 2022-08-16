ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

4 men charged with 2020 shooting deaths of Fort Bend County brothers

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Four young men were arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting deaths of two Fresno brothers, the Fort Bend County sheriff said Friday. Devin and Jonathan Massey were inside a vehicle parked in their driveway when they were gunned down a couple of weeks before Christmas. Their friend was also shot but he survived.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
KHOU

Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lina Hidalgo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KHOU

HPD: Officer rear-ended by another driver in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said. This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston. Police said they detained the driver...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy