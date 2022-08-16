Read full article on original website
UK and XLerateHealth awarded 1st phase NIH $3.25m Grant
— XLerateHealth, a national healthcare accelerator based in Louisville, KY, in partnership with the University of Kentucky (UK) through UK Innovate, has been awarded the first phase of a potential $3.25M multi-year grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) Program (Award Number UT2GM148083). The purpose of the grant is to develop and launch a suite of experience-based entrepreneurship and commercialization training tools to address the needs of academic institutions across the Southeast U.S., including faculty, researchers, innovators and students.
Nonprofit arts agencies encouraged to apply for American Rescue Plan grants
— Louisville-based nonprofit arts organizations may be eligible to receive an American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant through Louisville Metro Government as part of a National Endowment for the Arts’ sub-granting program. The city was awarded $250,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Louisville’s arts community...
Confluent Health opens new $10M headquarters in Louisville
— Confluent Health LLC celebrates its company headquarters as leaders and local officials held the grand opening for the $10 million project that will create 350 full-time Kentucky jobs. The project is expected to double the previous office space from 18,000 square feet to more than 36,000 square feet. Confluent...
