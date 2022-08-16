Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Rutgers Wrestling makes a coaching move
Rutgers wrestling has made a change in the coaching ranks as Joe Pollard has been promoted to the role of assistant coach. Rutgers recently saw former NCAA national champion Anthony Ashnault move on from his assistant coaching role at Rutgers in favor of a freestyle wrestling career. Pollard steps in as a seasoned veteran having spent the previous 11 years with Rutgers wrestling. Over the last five years, Pollard has been the director of operations for Rutgers wrestling.
athleticbusiness.com
Rutgers Defends Football Team's $450K DoorDash Tab
An ongoing investigation by the Bergen Record into how much Rutgers University spends on its football program revealed that, for more than a year, Scarlet Knight football players have been entitled to free DoorDash food deliveries, paid for by the university — and ultimately New Jersey taxpayers. As reported...
Football: Big & physical, Toms River North, Point Boro get nasty in quad scrimmage
Toms River North brought the nasty to Wednesday morning’s home quad scrimmage with Point Pleasant Boro, Brick Memorial and Matawan. The Mariners, only 10 days away from their season opener against Washington Township at the Battle of the Beach in Ocean City, were physical, ferocious and at full speed on both sides of the ball.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
New Jersey Monthly
How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake
It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP
Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion
Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
New Jersey Globe
Ron Rice will retire from State Senate on August 31
State Sen. Ronald Rice (D-Newark), the longest-serving Black legislator in state history, will resign his Senate seat on August 31 after a series of health issues have limited his ability to travel to Trenton or attend community events. This marks an end to a 40-year political career for the Virginia-born...
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
1 person dies in crash on N.J. Turnpike, state police say
One person died in a Monday afternoon crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told NJ Advance Media. The crash happened at 4:13 p.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107.1, Curry said. No other details, including the numbers of cars...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
Monmouth County transfers ownership of historic school to Freehold Borough
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer ownership of the Court Street School to Freehold Borough at no cost to the borough during their regular meeting on Aug. 11. The commissioners marked the occasion by presenting Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane, Court Street...
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE CHIEF GARY SIMONE JR EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON LOSS OF FORMER FIRE FIGHTER
On behalf of the officers and members of Toms River Fire Department, Company 1 I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of our brother, former company 1 firefighter Brian Pancza (38). Although his tenure was short, Firefighter Pancza served the citizens of Toms River...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
Serious Crash With Up To Six Patients Shuts Route 78
A serious crash involving about six victims closed Route 78 overnight. The crash involved an overturned car and spanned both sides of the roadway in Berkeley Heights around 12:40 a.m., developing reports say. At least one person was seriously injured. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to...
