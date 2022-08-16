ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talented Texas Artist Makes Detailed Images Out of Rice

There are so many different forms of art out there that it’s hard to keep track of each one. You have the classics like painting, drawing, and sculpting, but you also have more resent and unique ones that use interesting media. Many of these newer artforms get extremely creative...
Can You Legally Be Buried With Your Pet in Texas?

People love their pets. Let’s face it, for many of us, our pets are our best friends. In fact, there have been many recent polls where people admit that they would rather sleep in the same bed with their pet as sleep with their spouse. Other studies have found that the average person has more photos of their pets in their smart phone right now, than their pets.
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
Texan Charles Albright Is a Real ‘Corinthian’ Killer

Warning: contains mild spoilers for The Sandman on Netflix. And some gruesome real-life details. If you read the comics, or if you've been watching The Sandman on Netflix, you've been introduced to the human-shaped nightmare known as The Corinthian. The Corinthian is a uniquely terrifying creature, with teeth for eyes. But he's so much more than that: he's handsome, fit and charming. But you'll pay for that eyeful -when he cuts out your eyes.
Justice for Sarah Walker: Slain Texas Woman’s Killer Is Executed

Wednesday night (August 17th, 2022), Kosoul Chanthakoummane was executed by lethal injection for the 2006 murder of Sarah Anne Walker. Walker, a real estate agent, was found in a model home she was showing. She had been brutally beaten and stabbed, and had a bite mark on her neck. Her expensive watch and ring were missing. Walker was recently divorced, so police looked at her ex-husband first. However, DNA evidence ruled him out.
