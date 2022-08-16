Read full article on original website
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise
That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
4 Famous Cartoons You Didn’t Realize were Based in Washington
Growing up through the 90s created fond memories of Saturday Morning Cartoons. These cartoons helped shape a generation into creative and energetic adulthood. They were escapes for some or a fun obsession that helped us grow as people. Some Cartoons have become iconic with television and streaming, people become obsessed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do WA and OR Have the Best Rest Stops? Yes! They Are Ranked…
Believe it or not, when it comes to Rest Stops, we rank above. I never knew there was a ranking. But, after some investigation, I did indeed find out, that Washington and Oregon have some of the best rest areas. Some of us travel. And, we all have to go....
We’ve Got The Pictures Of The Kardashian’s 2022 Adventure Filled Idaho Vacation
They're baaack! The Kardashians have made their annual family trip to Idaho. Although it's unclear when they arrived and when or if they left, we know from their social media that the Coeur d'Alene vacation happened. Kourtney Kardashian has recently been taking a lot of heat from environmental groups for...
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
