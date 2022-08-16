ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
105.3 KISS FM

One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE

One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
BELLEVUE, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Video Claims One of the Worst Western Cities in America is Minutes from Boise

That’s a direct quote from a video titled “These Are THE Worst Western Cities, According to the People That Live There” that’s making its way around YouTube. Produced by “Stuck in the Kernfield,” the video dies a deep dive to find out which cities people detest in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and of course, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissfm1053.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy