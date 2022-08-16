ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Woman delivers two sets of identical twins after '1 in 10 million' pregnancy

A Massachusetts mother gave birth to two sets of identical twins on Thursday, a wildly rare delivery that few medical professionals get to see in their lifetimes. Ashley Ness, 35, gave birth to the quadruplets, two boys and two girls, early Thursday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Society
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed

A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Risk Pregnancy#Identical Twins#Two Boys
Upworthy

Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol

The devastated family of a little girl who died after being admitted to hospital with the flu are demanding answers, as authorities reveal the case will be investigated. Rozella Spadafora was taken to Canberra Hospital emergency department by her mother Katrina on July 4 this year - her fifth birthday.
WORLD
BBC

Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality

Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
RELATIONSHIPS
105.3 KISS FM

105.3 KISS FM

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissfm1053.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy