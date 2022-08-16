Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Woman delivers two sets of identical twins after '1 in 10 million' pregnancy
A Massachusetts mother gave birth to two sets of identical twins on Thursday, a wildly rare delivery that few medical professionals get to see in their lifetimes. Ashley Ness, 35, gave birth to the quadruplets, two boys and two girls, early Thursday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
iheart.com
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers
A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart
A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
People
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed
A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
Upworthy
Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago
Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
People
Pregnant Mandy Moore Says She Will Have Unmedicated Birth Due to Rare Blood Disorder
Mandy Moore revealed that she will have an unmedicated birth when she welcomes her second baby this fall. In a Today Parents interview published on Friday, the This Is Us star, 38, opened up about not being able to receive an epidural during childbirth due to an autoimmune disorder called immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol
The devastated family of a little girl who died after being admitted to hospital with the flu are demanding answers, as authorities reveal the case will be investigated. Rozella Spadafora was taken to Canberra Hospital emergency department by her mother Katrina on July 4 this year - her fifth birthday.
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
A 26-year-old who suffered a ruptured ectopic pregnancy says a doctor sent her home, leaving her to bleed internally for days
A woman with an ectopic pregnancy said an ER physician sent her home. When she was finally treated, she'd been internally bleeding for five days.
How a 'bird's beak' growing on a woman's spine left a young mum in debilitating pain and doctors warning her not to have more children
A young mother was shocked to learn she had a bone spur caused by osteoarthritis at just 28 years old. Tamara Watkins first began getting severe back pain and headaches almost 20 years ago but had no idea she would be diagnosed with arthritis. 'I didn't actually think of it...
survivornet.com
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
Hospital Apologizes for Wrongly Saying Baby Was Dead Before She Actually Died in Mom's Arms
A hospital trust in England has apologized to a mom whose daughter died hours after she was initially told the baby was no longer alive, per multiple reports. Alisha Pegg claimed the staff at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford "neglected" her and her daughter Grace, who died last February shortly after she was born at 22 weeks, according to BBC News and The Guardian.
