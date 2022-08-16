ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

AAC coach points to big concern with Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma

By Daniel Morrison about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Brian Bahr / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Dillon Gabriel is one of the most anticipated transfers of the 2022 season. Moving from UCF to Oklahoma, many think Gabriel could even crash the Heisman Trophy party, with +3000 odds. However, one anonymous AAC coach points out a big concern with Gabriel at Oklahoma.

The AAC coach, who played against Dillon Gabriel while he was at UCF, does have some insight given the prep put into playing UCF. He also praised Gabriel for the most part.

“He’s really good, and he’s got a little magic about him, too,” the AAC coach said to ESPN. “t will be interesting to see how he fits.”

“The one thing I would be concerned about if I was an Oklahoma fan is, those guys like to run their quarterbacks. You look at Matt Corral and guys that typically play in their offense, they usually don’t make it through the season. Gabriel has kind of a history of getting banged up. He’s not very big.”

This AAC coach is right that Dillon Gabriel is undersized as a runner, which can lead to injuries like the broken collarbone he suffered against Louisville. He even left UCF because he didn’t like Gus Malzahn’s offense, which calls for a running quarterback.

At the same time, it’s not like Dillon Gabriel is incapable of running. At one point, he was committed to running the triple option at Army, after all. He also has a history of working with Jeff Lebby, who was his offensive coordinator at UCF in 2019. He’s a leader with a big arm that Lebby loves. So, the two know what to expect from one another.

This AAC coach could be right, but Dillon Gabriel has proven to be a winner during his college career. Given the situation, it would be hard for Oklahoma fans to be in a better position at quarterback.

“But he’s a winner and he’s a tough guy,” the AAC coach said.

Report: 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor sets South Carolina official visit

After visiting South Carolina at the end of July, five-star Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll athlete Nyckoles Harbor has locked in a return visit for this fall. The news, first reported by 247Sports, is significant for the Gamecocks. They had him on campus in the summer of 2021 as well, but because of his busy track schedule, Harbor has only taken one other official visit — a June trip to Miami. He will return to Columbia on Sept. 17, when the Gamecocks host defending national champion Georgia.
Brent Venables discusses the aftermath of Lincoln Riley's departure

With the 2022 season right around the corner, the wounds from the breakup between Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley are as close to mended as they’re going to get. Hiring Brent Venables to take over in Norman definitely helped, but Oklahoma and Riley are ready to get their years rolling without the other. For Venables, he says he has seen little to no hard feelings from the Sooners to this point.
Blake Corum weighs in on Michigan quarterback competition

The quarterback competition at Michigan is one of the more intriguing fall camp storylines across the country. Will head coach Jim Harbaugh and staff go with Cade McNamara, the returning starter who led the Wolverines last year to their first Big Ten title in nearly two decades, or J.J. McCarthy, the heralded up-and-comer with undeniable physical tools? Their backfield teammate, running back Blake Corum, thinks either one will be a great option for Michigan.
On3.com

How Marcus Clarke went from starting CB to transfer portal in eight months

Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke entered the transfer portal Friday afternoon, checking out before even the second scrimmage of the fall. Things were not going well, but the exit would definitely have to be classified as a surprise when you consider that Clarke played in every game last season and ended the year as a starter.
