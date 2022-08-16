Read full article on original website
Related
police1.com
Texas gov. announces ALERRT travel assistance, ballistic shield grant program
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday the Governor's Public Safety Office is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred...
police1.com
Video: Mich. troopers, off-duty firefighter rescue boy, 10, from rushing waters
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers and an off-duty Wilson Township firefighter rescued a 10-year-old boy from the waters of the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township on Thursday evening, WPBN/WGTU reported. The boy was hanging on to a dam structure when the troopers arrived. They used...
Comments / 0