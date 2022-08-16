ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
police1.com

Texas gov. announces ALERRT travel assistance, ballistic shield grant program

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday the Governor's Public Safety Office is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy