Duluth, MN

Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth

If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this VRBO rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
Weather Channel Releases Fall Outlook For The Northland

Fall is right around the corner which can mean many things in the Twin Ports. It sometimes means another month of summer or it could mean an early winter. Now, we have some clarity. The Weather Channel released their temperature outlook for this fall. They shared it on Thursday (August...
Who Are the Top Grossing Actors from Minnesota and Wisconsin?

A good number of famous people can call Minnesota and Wisconsin their home states, but these four names top the list of box office money makers from each state. The two male actors can attribute most of their fortunes thanks to being part of the Marvel universe, the actresses on the other hand have been working for years and have some memorable roles, but nothing as big as either of the guys, which is often the case in Hollywood, unfortunately.
Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park Listed As One Of Least-Visited, And That’s Just Fine

I read an article recently that shared a list of least visited national parks. Some may be surprised to see that Minnesota's beautiful Voyageurs National Park made the list. Voyageurs National Park is located near International Falls, Minnesota. It's right on the Canadian border and consists of four large lakes and over 500 islands. There are dozens of boat-in campsites, rustic backcountry tent campsites, and even smaller lakes accessible by trail systems.
Sick Mullet Bro! Minnesota & Wisconsin Kids Are Finalists In Mullet Championship

This is pretty awesome. Mullets have been making a comeback in recent years. Actually, have they ever really completely gone out of style? To celebrate the business in front and party in the back hairstyle, a national contest was created. The USA Mullet Championships crowns a mullet winner each year in different categories. Two finalists in the kids category are from Minnesota & Wisconsin.
Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022

Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
Greater Downtown Council Rebrands As Downtown Duluth, Plots Future Course

Change can be a good thing. At least that's what community leaders are hoping as they plot the future for downtown Duluth. At their annual meeting on August 16, the Greater Downtown Council welcomed nearly 500 people to the DECC Arena for a cocktail hour and social, dinner, awards and speeches, and music. They also unveiled a new name - a brand that they hope will better convey the mission of the organization.
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Did You Know Minnesota Has It’s Own Style of Pizza?

There are a lot of styles of pizza but the two most famous have to be New York with those big thin-crust slices or Chicago and their famous deep-dish pizzas. People all around the world are familiar with those two types of pizza - I'm not sure "Minnesota Style" pizza is as well known. (We do have several iconic foods - see the list below)
UWS In Superior Plans Development Projects On Both Ends Of Campus

The north and the south entrances to the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior could look a lot different in the next few years. Officials with the university have shared their plans for two seperate redevelopment projects - one at the north end of campus near Belknap Street and one at the south end of campus near Catlin Avenue and North 28th Street.
Minnesota Vikings’ WR Adam Thielen Launching ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting into the cereal game with his own sugary breakfast food called 'First Down Flakes'. The new 'First Down Flakes' look like your basic corn flake cereal with a sugary coating, think Frosted Flakes, but unlike Tony The Tiger's cereal, Thielen's is a limited edition and the money raised will go to a good cause.
