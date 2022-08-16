Read full article on original website
Over 3 pounds of weed, multiple drugs, guns seized by Rusk County officials
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two individuals at a Garrison residence Thursday, seizing large quantities of suspected controlled substances, pounds of suspected marijuana and firearms. In a statement, law enforcement said a search warrant was executed at 6571 CR 3181 East. The search warrant resulted from […]
Marshall man pleads guilty to robbing convenience store
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Judicial records indicate a Marshall man pleaded guilty today to holding up a convenience store at gunpoint. Jacolby Williams, 21, accepted a 10-year prison sentence for aggravated robbery today in Judge Austin Jackson’s court. According to an affidavit, Williams and an accomplice held up a...
Scam call asking for payment, impersonating police officer, according to Smith County Sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDIOTR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022 and does not relate to the story. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious of a scam caller impersonating a sergeant with the Tyler Police Department. These scam callers will...
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The jury has declared Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of Trevor Lawson. Thursday’s verdict followed closing statements made in the capital murder trial for one of two suspects accused of a 2018 murder in Cherokee County. Roberts was...
Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail
TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
Over 9 grams of meth seized in Smith County, 1 arrested
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. A Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front […]
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of recent telephone scam
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the caller will say you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request payment over the phone by giving you […]
Police Seek Four Women Suspected of Stealing Credit Cards at Stores in Tyler, Texas
Police are currently looking for four women who are suspected of having committed several acts of theft at various businesses in Tyler, Texas. Do you recognize any of these four women in the photo below?. These four females are suspected of stealing people's credit and debit cards out of customer...
2 Palestine residents arrested after Anderson County house burglary, fire
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Palestine residents were arrested on Wednesday after a burglary was reported in Anderson County. Officials said the house caught on fire later that day. The sheriff’s office responded to a call reporting a burglary in progress at the 1500 block of ARC 385. The caller told police they found […]
Son of Tyler pastor arrested, accused of stealing from same couple as father
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The son of a Tyler pastor who pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges was arrested on Monday, and is accused of stealing from the same elderly couple as his father. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was arrested on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person, and was […]
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 16 – Aug. 18
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Willie Lee Robinson, 36, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 by check and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Robinson remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $265,000.
Argument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document shows
LONGVIEW, Texas — An argument between the victim’s aunt and the suspect’s sister led to the fatal shooting this past week of an incoming Longview High School freshman, documents in the case show. Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, was booked Thursday into Gregg County Jail in the Aug....
Man released from death row after 20 years booked into Harrison County Jail
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man convicted of murder in Midland who has been on death row since 2003 is now in custody for capital murder in Harrison County. Clinton Lee Young III has been charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Doyle Douglas while trying to rob him on Nov. 25, 2001, according to the Harrison County grand jury indictment.
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
2 teens killed, 1 other injured in Wood County crash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Two teens were killed and one other person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Wood County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS),on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m., on US 69, just southeast of Alba. The preliminary crash...
3 dogs die after 12 were removed from Palestine residence, 2 arrested
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine Police removed a dozen dogs from a residence and two a father and son have were arrested, according to officials. Three of the dogs were not able to survive, and the rest were taken to a local humane society. An investigation began, officials said, after an officer observed the animals […]
Judge grants 60 days to hire investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Time has been granted by a Henderson County judge to appoint an investigator in the case of a fatal bus crash that occurred in Athens in 2019. During a hearing on Wednesday, defense attorneys motioned for the appointment of an investigator to the case. The presiding judge granted permission to the […]
Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait
Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
Fatal crash in Anderson County involving bicyclist
CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old bicyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck tractor off US 79 Thursday in Anderson County. On Thursday at approximately 3:08 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a bicycle verses vehicle fatal crash on US 79 approximately 1 mile southwest of Palestine […]
Two East Texas teenagers dead, one other injured in Wood County crash
Two East Texas teenagers were killed and one other person was injured in a crash in Wood County on Thursday night. Ginger B. Durham, 18, of Mineola, and a 16-year-old male from Alba, died when their cars collided on Highway 69, about 1.3 miles southeast of Alba, around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
