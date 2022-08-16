WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second to last Sunday of August started off with some clouds and patchy fog in the Wisconsin River Valley, but unlike the past few days, sunshine will be sticking around for much of the day. No need for an umbrella as there is no risk of rain showers popping up during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 70s to near 80.

