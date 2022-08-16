BILLINGS- On Wednesday, a dream nearly a decade in the making came true as Billings celebrated the grand opening of Landon's Miracle Field. Landon Smith, a big baseball fan who never got the chance to play the game he loved, passed away in 2013. Soon after, Marcie Smith, Landon's mother, began this journey to cement 'Landon's Legacy,' and bring a Miracle League Field to Billings.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO