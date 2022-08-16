ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pride event, including drag queen story hour, set for riverfront

The last time Allegan, Speak Up! hosted an event was the Black Lives Matter “Sit In” on June 6, 2020. Their voices were heard peacefully in order to protest needless violence towards Blacks propagated by the death of George Floyd. With the support of law enforcement led by...
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD

Rockford marching band gets huge invitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
ROCKFORD, MI
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
New $5+ Million Housing/Retail Project Coming to Battle Creek

A recently announced building renovation in downtown Battle Creek is promising to bring more dining/retail and housing options to the area. As reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer, a redevelopment project set to the tune of $5.9 million will be tackling the vacant building at 17 W. Michigan Ave., otherwise known as the former Hamblin Opera House.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP

You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Battle Creek, MI
