City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon‘s lakefront after two-year COVID hiatus
MUSKEGON, MI - The seventh annual Alexander Zonjic’s Shoreline Jazz Festival is returning to the lakefront after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular music festival kicks off at Heritage Landing on Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 28. Festival director and nationally known...
ABC7 Chicago
Mastodon skeleton found during drain project in Michigan: 'That thing is huge'
KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- It's the discovery everyone in West Michigan is talking about: mastodon bones unearthed in Kent County. ABC affiliate WZZM got a look at the pre-historic bones, which are now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. "It was when they started to uncover that femur bone, it's...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Pride event, including drag queen story hour, set for riverfront
The last time Allegan, Speak Up! hosted an event was the Black Lives Matter “Sit In” on June 6, 2020. Their voices were heard peacefully in order to protest needless violence towards Blacks propagated by the death of George Floyd. With the support of law enforcement led by...
A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Ottawa Co. police searching for missing man in Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Ottawa County police are searching for a man in his seventies that has gone missing in Spring Lake. The missing person was last seen Friday afternoon on August 19, though authorities say they did find an article of clothing belonging to him at the dock where he last was.
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
New $5+ Million Housing/Retail Project Coming to Battle Creek
A recently announced building renovation in downtown Battle Creek is promising to bring more dining/retail and housing options to the area. As reported by the Battle Creek Enquirer, a redevelopment project set to the tune of $5.9 million will be tackling the vacant building at 17 W. Michigan Ave., otherwise known as the former Hamblin Opera House.
Fox17
City of Grand Rapids asks discrimination charges against GRPD to be dropped
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is requesting charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to be dismissed. City officials say a Judge Steven Kibit will determine whether or not to grant that request. A hearing is scheduled to take place Aug....
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP
You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
More Construction Pain Begins This Weekend at I-94 and Sprinkle
Well, do you want the good news or the bad news first? The good news is progress is being made to the completion of the multi-year project redoing the Portage Road intersection with I-94 and the widening of I-94 all the way past Sprinkle Road. The bad news is, that it appears the project is going to go into 2023.
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Families invited to enjoy outdoor roller-skating rink before school starts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We're rolling into the weekend with another back-to-school event. This time families will get to enjoy outdoor roller skating while picking up resources for the school year.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Baby Face Nelson Robbed His First Major Bank – in Grand Haven
His name was actually Lester Joseph Gillis, but was known also as George Nelson or "Baby Face" Nelson. He got his nickname of Baby Face because of his age and youthful appearance. A Life of Crime. Baby Face Nelson started his life of crime at an early age of just...
West Michigan bridge reopens, long detour ends
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Construction of a Maple Island Road bridge is complete, meaning motorists no longer have to take a 36-mile detour. The bridge over Brooks Creek reopened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 15, after being closed for two months. The bridge near the border of Muskegon and...
