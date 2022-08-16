ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 6

martha
3d ago

I'll never forget. He lived 2 streets over, off Old Buncombe in Greenville. It was a sad, sad day.

Reply
7
larry brock
3d ago

lived in the same neighborhood.Butch was a true champion,one of the very best.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Sports
City
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy