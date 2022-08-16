ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State in-state commits, targets kick off prep seasons

Three weeks from tomorrow, Ohio State kicks off with Notre Dame coming to town. As a result, it’s a little bit of a slow period when it comes to recruiting. With the Buckeyes in the middle of preseason camp and with recruits themselves starting their own respective seasons, recruiting takes a back seat to prepping for the actual season.
WNDU

Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
