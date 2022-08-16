Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State QB coach Corey Dennis addresses using CJ Stroud as a runner, names fastest Buckeye QB
Ohio State fans already know that CJ Stroud is a fantastic passer and has great rushing ability, and Buckeye quarterback coach Corey Dennis discusses the possibility of using Stroud more as a rusher in the Buckeyes’ offense. “Any time you can get a cheap first down’s important. I mean,...
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’
Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson speaks with the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Entering his 27th year as a college coach, including his ninth at Ohio State, Larry Johnson is the one returner among the Buckeyes defensive staff.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State in-state commits, targets kick off prep seasons
Three weeks from tomorrow, Ohio State kicks off with Notre Dame coming to town. As a result, it’s a little bit of a slow period when it comes to recruiting. With the Buckeyes in the middle of preseason camp and with recruits themselves starting their own respective seasons, recruiting takes a back seat to prepping for the actual season.
WNDU
Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
Ohio State Athletic Director's Message For Notre Dame Going Viral
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just over two weeks away from opening up their 2022 college football season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Given that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is a Notre Dame alum, he might be feeling a little conflicted. But while speaking to the media...
offtackleempire.com
Have Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines Finally Overtaken The Ohio State Buckeyes in Football?
Yes, we do in fact have to ask that question, even as an academic exercise. But before we get to that, let’s talk about what the hell is going on in Warde Manuel’s athletic department!. Between Tom Brandstater literally saying Robert Anderson’s victims were making it up, Juwan...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cincinnati basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Other- 7 (There have been two ties) This week, we’re pivoting back to our city by city breakdown of the all-time greatest Buckeyes. Clark Kellogg was our winner from Cleveland. Jimmy Jackson was our Toledo winner. This week we’re headed south and talking about Cincinnati. The Queen City...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
