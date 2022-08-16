St. LOUIS — Rain, rain go away, come back -never. Now is the time to take a look at your chimney because all this bad weather is weathering your chimney. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approve Home Improvements look at your chimney and the whole fireplace. Approved Home Improvements specialize in masonry restoration, they don’t use sub-contractors and have 32 years of personal chimney experience in St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO