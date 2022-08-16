ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts.com

Grubhub Teams Up With BofA, Plays the Field With Membership Partners

Just six weeks after Grubhub announced its commercial agreement with eCommerce giant Amazon, the Chicago-based food delivery company revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with multinational financial services company Bank of America to offer a year of free Grubhub+ membership to Bank of America cardholders. Grubhub+, the aggregator’s...
biztoc.com

Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty

Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
TheStreet

Kohl's Stock Slumps After Retailer Guts Full-Year Profit Forecast As Shoppers Feel Inflation Squeeze

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) shares slumped lower Thursday after the retailer slashed its full-year profit forecast amid a pullback in discretionary spending by inflation-hit consumers. Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July came in at $1.11 per share, down 55.2% from the same period last year but topping the Street consensus forecast of $1.03 per share. Group revenues, Kohl's said, fell 8% to $4.09 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $3.85 billion tally.
biztoc.com

Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season

Target continues to hope that short-term pain leads to long-term gain. Net sales were $26 billion vs. $25.84 billion. Comparable sales were+2.6% vs. +2.84%. Target's gross profit margins were down 890 basis points year-over-year. Target is mostly done with its aggressive adjustments to inventory levels that weighed heavily on second...
pymnts.com

Paper Checks Remain B2B Payments Biggest Digital Blocker

Despite the long-standing quest to digitize B2B payments, there’s still a lot of work to do. There are many reasons why the status quo remains stubbornly intractable. The crux of the matter is the question of pain versus gain. Digitization has undeniable benefits, but it also carries unquestionable costs. The challenge is to manipulate the variables to yield a positive ROI.
