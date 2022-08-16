Read full article on original website
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement
Buying and holding these three technology stocks can help grow your portfolio by leaps and bounds.
Twitter's CFO warned employees they're on track to get 50% of their typical annual bonuses because of the company's financial challenges, report says
Twitter CFO Ned Segal warned employees Friday their bonuses could be half the maximum, per The NYT. Segal said the company's bonus pool was at 50% of where it could be if financial targets were being hit, per The NYT. Twitter employees' bonuses are tied to the company's financial performance,...
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
Grubhub Teams Up With BofA, Plays the Field With Membership Partners
Just six weeks after Grubhub announced its commercial agreement with eCommerce giant Amazon, the Chicago-based food delivery company revealed Thursday (Aug. 18) that it has partnered with multinational financial services company Bank of America to offer a year of free Grubhub+ membership to Bank of America cardholders. Grubhub+, the aggregator’s...
Target's Q2 Sales Show Promise But The Retailer Is Still Plagued By Challenges
Target took a hit in the second sales quarter, but they're not giving up yet. With the holidays coming up, they expect sales to increase again.
Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty
Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stellar Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025
A peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq is the perfect excuse to buy these innovative stocks at a discount.
Walmart’s earnings are trying to tell us something about inflation, consumer sentiment, and whether we’re headed for a recession
On Tuesday, Walmart reported that its revenue rose 8.4% in the second quarter despite fears that the pandemic and inflation-related shifts in consumer behavior would hurt sales. Americans bought less stuff and spent more on services like travel and recreation coming out of the pandemic, catching major retailers off guard...
Kohl's Stock Slumps After Retailer Guts Full-Year Profit Forecast As Shoppers Feel Inflation Squeeze
Kohl's Corp. (KSS) shares slumped lower Thursday after the retailer slashed its full-year profit forecast amid a pullback in discretionary spending by inflation-hit consumers. Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in July came in at $1.11 per share, down 55.2% from the same period last year but topping the Street consensus forecast of $1.03 per share. Group revenues, Kohl's said, fell 8% to $4.09 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $3.85 billion tally.
Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season
Target continues to hope that short-term pain leads to long-term gain. Net sales were $26 billion vs. $25.84 billion. Comparable sales were+2.6% vs. +2.84%. Target's gross profit margins were down 890 basis points year-over-year. Target is mostly done with its aggressive adjustments to inventory levels that weighed heavily on second...
Paper Checks Remain B2B Payments Biggest Digital Blocker
Despite the long-standing quest to digitize B2B payments, there’s still a lot of work to do. There are many reasons why the status quo remains stubbornly intractable. The crux of the matter is the question of pain versus gain. Digitization has undeniable benefits, but it also carries unquestionable costs. The challenge is to manipulate the variables to yield a positive ROI.
Wayfair cuts nearly 900 jobs, 5% of its worldwide workforce, amid sales decline
Wayfair announced is cutting nearly 900 employees' jobs, or 5% of its workforce worldwide as sales for furniture and other home goods slowed.
Cisco Systems Stock Leaps On Q4 Earnings Beat, 2023 Sales Outlook As Supply Chain Pressures Ease
Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares powered higher Thursday after the the world's biggest computer network equipment maker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings as supply chain pressures and chip shortages eased into the summer months. Cisco said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in July, the group's fiscal fourth quarter,...
