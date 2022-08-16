ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipsey Hussle Gets Hollywood Star On What Would Have Been His 37th Birthday

By Jonathan Franklin | NPR
LAist
LAist
 3 days ago
Three years after his murder, rapper Nipsey Hussle was honored posthumously Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — on what would have been the late rapper's 37th birthday.

The star, which was unveiled in a ceremony Monday afternoon, is located in front of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony included speeches and remarks from members of the late rapper's family, including his sister, Samantha Smith; his grandmother Margaret Boutte; and his fiancée, actress Lauren London. Boutte accepted the star on behalf of the family.

"I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we've always known Hussle was destined for greatness," London told NBC4 . "This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would've been honored by this moment."

The late rapper's star on the Walk of Fame is the 2,729th star since its completion in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Hussle, born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was a Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist who was fatally shot in 2019 outside the Marathon Clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles.

Prior to his murder, Hussle was scheduled to meet with both Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore about ways to stop gang violence across the city.

"Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius, he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

Hussle was also posthumously honored with two Grammy Awards in 2020 for Best Rap Performance and for Best Rap/Sung Performance .

In July, Los Angeles County jurors found 32-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of the first-degree murder of Hussle .

Additionally, Holder was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as two other men were injured from the gunfire at the crime scene. Holder could face up to life in prison and will be sentenced next month.


This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

