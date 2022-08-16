OSWEGO – Beverly Riley, 86, of Oswego Town, New York, passed away Monday August 15, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She was a hard worker, providing for her four children with the help of her loving mother and sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and going on trips. She had a sharp mind and loved puzzles and music. She loved barn dances when she was young and bowled with her mom and sisters whenever she could. Beverly worked at Nestle’s Co. Fulton and later worked and retired from Alcan as a line operator in 1987.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO