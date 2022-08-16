Read full article on original website
Related
Linda A. DeGroff
OSWEGO – Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town, New York, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, New York, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family and friends. She would watch all the episodes and repeats of the television shows “Supernatural” and “Charmed.”
Beverly Riley
OSWEGO – Beverly Riley, 86, of Oswego Town, New York, passed away Monday August 15, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor after a long and full life. The strength and determination of her character is her gift, left to her family and friends. Her generosity, another notable attribute, was also enjoyed by her family. She was a hard worker, providing for her four children with the help of her loving mother and sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games and going on trips. She had a sharp mind and loved puzzles and music. She loved barn dances when she was young and bowled with her mom and sisters whenever she could. Beverly worked at Nestle’s Co. Fulton and later worked and retired from Alcan as a line operator in 1987.
Roland Laxton
Roland “Ron” Laxton passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the age of 75, a stone’s throw from the area where he had roots his entire life. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage and determination in the face of adversity and hardship, often armed with nothing more than a joke and a smile.
Oswego Health and U.S. Army Join Partnership Through The PaYS Program
OSWEGO – Oswego Health and the U.S. Army are finding common ground through the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program during a cooperative signing event held yesterday in downtown Oswego, Thursday, August 18. Attendees at the event included Vice President of Human Resources at Oswego Health...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
Ellen L. (Osborne) Allen
FULTON – Ellen L. (Osborne) Allen, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olin R. Allen, Sr. and great grandson, Cole M. Dolbear. She is survived by her six children, Ray (Colleen)...
Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022
SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
Richard Pike
PHOENIX, NY – Richard Pike, 79, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Thursday afternoon, August, 11, at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Mr. Pike was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Walter and Rachel (Plenderleith) Cooke Pike. He has been a resident of Phoenix since 1986.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pet Of The Week: Harry Potter
OSWEGO – The Boy Who Lived is looking for a family of his very own. Harry would love an adult cat playmate who is just as engaging. As a bright kitten with a severe heart murmur, Harry deserves the utmost care and attention for his lifetime. If you are...
Brewerton Speedway Championship Chase Continues Friday
BREWERTON, NY – Racing continues this Friday, August 19 at the Brewerton Speedway when Ingles Performance and Regional Truck & Trailer presents the fastest, family affordable fun in Central NY. The racing will feature the 800 horsepower, ground pounding, Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman....
Oswego Health Promotes Beth Bivens, BSN, RN To Director Of Community Health
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Beth Bivens, BSN, RN to Director of Community Health. Bivens started her career in healthcare working as a Certified Nursing Assistant while attending nursing school at Cayuga Community College, graduating in 2006 with an AAS in Nursing and becoming a Registered Nurse. She went on to pursue her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Le Moyne College, graduating in 2009.
Elaine L. Miller
OSWEGO – Elaine L. Miller, 86, a resident of Oswego passed away on August 11, 2022, at the St. Luke Health Services with her husband Carl by her side. Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Asa and Gladys (Metcalf) Laurent and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was employed with the Wilcox Brothers and later retired from the Oswego County Savings Bank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Italy Comes To Oswego With The Addition Of Canale’s Outdoor Courtyard
OSWEGO – Did you know that Canale’s Restaurant in Oswego has a stunning outdoor seating area that looks like you stepped into an exquisite Italian courtyard? Did you also know they have an amazing upper deck overlooking Utica Street and the downstairs courtyard, while giving you a beautiful view of Oswego’s stunning sunsets? Oh yes, and did I mention that the deck is also connected to an upstairs banquet room?
Daniel F. LaRock
HANNIBAL, NY – Daniel “Dan” F. LaRock, age 50 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth J. Gravelle and William LaRock, Sr.; brother, Robert LaRock, Gordon LaRock and William LaRock, Jr. Dan is survived...
Fulton Lions Donate $500 To American Legion
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Fulton American Legion, Post 587. The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.
Fulton Announces ‘Dasher Dollars-Summer Edition’ Aug. 23 With 37+ Businesses Participating
FULTON – Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday Dasher Dollars program, they are launching a summer edition, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate in December, and we’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Michaels Welcomes ‘Hunter Arms Homecoming’ This Weekend
The 11th Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend returns Aug. 19-20, sponsored by the Friends of History in Fulton, NY and the L.C. Smith Collectors Association. Hunter firearms are popular collectibles throughout the world. “Hunter Arms, which made its home in Fulton, is a treasured part of our city’s manufacturing history,”...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22
On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
Farnham Family Services Brings Life-Saving Services To Mexico Area
MEXICO, NY – For individuals dealing with substance abuse disorder the consequences can be lethal. According to NY/NJHIDTA (NY/NJ High Impact Drug Trafficking Area) there were 32 fatal overdoses in Oswego County in 2021. The majority of those fatal overdoses were due to opioid abuse. During that same time...
Fulton Police Joins County’s ‘STOP-DWI’ Labor Day Campaign
The Fulton Police Department is joining Oswego County’s STOP-DWI program for a focused Labor Day initiative to raise awareness and reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and is one of the business travel...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0