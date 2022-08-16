ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

KSAT 12

A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
San Antonio Current

Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
KTSA

Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
fox7austin.com

Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
KSAT 12

It’s move in day for UTSA students who are part of Bold Promise Program

SAN ANTONIO – This week thousands of new and returning UTSA Roadrunners are moving onto campus, including students part of the Bold Promise Program. “When your a senior, all you have to be is a Texas resident, be at the top at the top 25 percent of your class and submit your financial aid on time by the deadline,” Ricardo Atala, a Bold Promise Program student said.
tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

