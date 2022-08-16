Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
IDEA public schools wanted to lease a $15M jet while under investigation
The report shows the state was on to IDEA's practices before 2021.
KSAT 12
KSAT gets firsthand look at new Sotomayor High School on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Northside ISD is set to open its 12th high school when classes start next week. KSAT 12 got a firsthand look at the new high school that was built to keep up with the growing population in the far West Side area. Sonia Sotomayor High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio Current
Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
KSAT 12
Comal County parents push for trained, armed guardians to protect schools
COMAL COUNTY – The topic of school safety is at the forefront this school year. A New Braunfels parent wants to take matters into his own hands and have an armed guardian in every New Braunfels and Comal ISD school. “When the rubber meets the road, somebody rams their...
Texas school district removes the Bible, 40 other books from library shelves
KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune. The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director […]
KTSA
Police chase prompts lockdowns at two Harlandale ISD schools
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Harlandale ISD schools were put under lockdown Thursday afternoon. The school district said San Antonio police were chasing two suspects who were possibly armed with handguns near Harlandale High School and Harlandale Middle School at around 4 p.m. That chase prompted school officials to put both campuses under a lockdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
tpr.org
An online petition fighting North East ISD's book ban is just shy of its goal
A Change.org petition urging North East Independent School District to reinstate banned books is about 500 signatures short of reaching its 15,000 signature goal. The petition was started eight months ago and requests the district stop banning books from the "Krause List" at campus libraries. The list was created by...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
How one local teacher creates a unique classroom experience
SAN ANTONIO — It’s back-to-school season for many kids in Texas. But for some teachers, preparations begin weeks in advance. “When it’s flagged, they know, like, no cell phones,” said Whitney Weddel, holding a set of colored flags you’d expect to see outside a doctor’s office.
How Texas schools are trying to avoid a teacher resignation repeat
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Pretty, Yet…Texas House with an Elevator is One of the Most Eclectic I’ve Ever Seen
Ever dreamed of living in the Texas Hill Country? Take a look at this unique home nestled in the lovely countryside in New Braunfels, Texas. I love living in East Texas and have no plans to move anytime soon. At the same time, I was born in the central Texas area--which is Hill Country-adjacent.
fox7austin.com
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
KSAT 12
It’s move in day for UTSA students who are part of Bold Promise Program
SAN ANTONIO – This week thousands of new and returning UTSA Roadrunners are moving onto campus, including students part of the Bold Promise Program. “When your a senior, all you have to be is a Texas resident, be at the top at the top 25 percent of your class and submit your financial aid on time by the deadline,” Ricardo Atala, a Bold Promise Program student said.
tpr.org
Beto O’Rourke’s rural Texas push attracts hundreds in deep-red Fredericksburg
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor, hopes to court voters in areas that have traditionally voted for conservative politicians. On Wednesday, he brought that hope to Fredericksburg, a Hill Country town northwest of San Antonio. The event attracted more than 800 people. Fredericksburg is the county seat of...
tpr.org
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Comments / 0