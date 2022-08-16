ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

2024 5-star DL T.A. Cunningham includes Spartans in top 13 schools list

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFB6M_0hJSrxU700

Michigan State is one of 13 schools still in the hunt for an elite prospect in the 2024 class.

Five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham released his top 13 schools list on Monday, with the Spartans cracking his list. Michigan State is joined by LSU, Tennessee, Miami (FL), Florida State, Florida, UCLA, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC, Oklahoma and Tennessee State.

Cunningham is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 18 overall prospect in the 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 2 player from California.

Cunningham holds offers from nearly 60 schools so he is clearly one of the most prized prospects in the class. It is great to see Michigan State remain in the hunt for his commitment, but we will have to wait to see if the Spartans can stay in it until the end.

